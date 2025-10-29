Diljit Dosanjh faces threat from pro-Khalistan group after bowing to Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati

Highlights:

A US-based Khalistani group has warned it will disrupt Diljit Dosanjh’s next show in Australia, criticising the Punjabi singer-actor for bowing to Amitabh Bachchan on television. The banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) said Diljit’s gesture towards Amitabh Bachchan insulted the memory of those lost in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The group has warned of action if he goes ahead with his next concert.

Why the backlash?

It started when Diljit Dosanjh went on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. As soon as he saw Amitabh Bachchan, he bent down and touched his feet. The veteran actor called him “Punjab de puttar” and hugged him. The audience cheered, and the clip soon spread across social media with fans calling it a mark of respect.

But SFJ, led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, released a statement accusing Dosanjh of “betraying the Sikh community.” Pannun said, “By touching the feet of Amitabh Bachchan, the man whose words fuelled the 1984 genocide, Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every widow, orphan, and victim.”

The group also linked its protest to the Akal Takht decree from 2010 that observes November as “Sikh Genocide Month,” claiming Dosanjh’s concert on November 1, the Sikh Genocide Remembrance Day was “a mockery of remembrance.”





SFJ’s letter and threat to stop the concert

SFJ said it would organise a “Panthic Shutdown Rally” at Melbourne’s AAMI Park if the show is not cancelled and has also written to the Akal Takht Jathedar, asking him to summon Dosanjh for clarification over his gesture.

The group warned Sikh institutions and artists not to associate with Dosanjh or his team, saying, “Remembrance is not for sale, and genocide cannot be normalised for applause.”

SFJ remains banned in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for its anti-national activities. The Union Home Ministry has said the group is “prejudicial to the internal security and integrity of India.”

Diljit Dosanjh sets a new mark in Australia

Crowds haven’t stopped showing up for him. Across Australia, every venue on Diljit’s Aura Tour has been packed, setting record numbers and making history by becoming the first Indian artist to completely sell out a stadium in Sydney. Around 30,000 fans attended, with ticket prices going up to £660 (₹68,500 approx).

His next stop is Melbourne’s AAMI Park on November 1, the very event now under threat from SFJ. So far, the singer has not issued any public response to the group’s warning.





What began as a moment of respect on national television has spiralled into a political flashpoint, dragging one of Punjab’s biggest global stars into a storm he likely never saw coming.