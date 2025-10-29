Skip to content
Diljit Dosanjh faces threat from pro-Khalistan group after bowing to Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sikhs for Justice says touching Bachchan’s feet insulted 1984 riot victims, putting pressure on Dosanjh’s Australia tour.

Diljit Dosanjh Khalistan threat

Diljit Dosanjh bows to Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, a moment now at the centre of controversy

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 29, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • SFJ warns to shut down Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Melbourne on November 1
  • Group says the singer insulted victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots
  • Threat follows Dosanjh’s appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17
  • SFJ also writes to Akal Takht, asking for action against the singer.
  • Dosanjh has yet to respond, and his sold-out Australia tour continues.

A US-based Khalistani group has warned it will disrupt Diljit Dosanjh’s next show in Australia, criticising the Punjabi singer-actor for bowing to Amitabh Bachchan on television. The banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) said Diljit’s gesture towards Amitabh Bachchan insulted the memory of those lost in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The group has warned of action if he goes ahead with his next concert.

Diljit Dosanjh Khalistan threat Diljit Dosanjh bows to Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, a moment now at the centre of controversy Getty Images/Youtube Screengrab


Why the backlash?

It started when Diljit Dosanjh went on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. As soon as he saw Amitabh Bachchan, he bent down and touched his feet. The veteran actor called him “Punjab de puttar” and hugged him. The audience cheered, and the clip soon spread across social media with fans calling it a mark of respect.

But SFJ, led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, released a statement accusing Dosanjh of “betraying the Sikh community.” Pannun said, “By touching the feet of Amitabh Bachchan, the man whose words fuelled the 1984 genocide, Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every widow, orphan, and victim.”

The group also linked its protest to the Akal Takht decree from 2010 that observes November as “Sikh Genocide Month,” claiming Dosanjh’s concert on November 1, the Sikh Genocide Remembrance Day was “a mockery of remembrance.”


SFJ’s letter and threat to stop the concert

SFJ said it would organise a “Panthic Shutdown Rally” at Melbourne’s AAMI Park if the show is not cancelled and has also written to the Akal Takht Jathedar, asking him to summon Dosanjh for clarification over his gesture.

The group warned Sikh institutions and artists not to associate with Dosanjh or his team, saying, “Remembrance is not for sale, and genocide cannot be normalised for applause.”

SFJ remains banned in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for its anti-national activities. The Union Home Ministry has said the group is “prejudicial to the internal security and integrity of India.”

Diljit Dosanjh Khalistan threat Diljit Dosanjh performs in front of a packed crowd Getty Images


Diljit Dosanjh sets a new mark in Australia

Crowds haven’t stopped showing up for him. Across Australia, every venue on Diljit’s Aura Tour has been packed, setting record numbers and making history by becoming the first Indian artist to completely sell out a stadium in Sydney. Around 30,000 fans attended, with ticket prices going up to £660 (₹68,500 approx).

His next stop is Melbourne’s AAMI Park on November 1, the very event now under threat from SFJ. So far, the singer has not issued any public response to the group’s warning.


What began as a moment of respect on national television has spiralled into a political flashpoint, dragging one of Punjab’s biggest global stars into a storm he likely never saw coming.

