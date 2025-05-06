Skip to content
Met Gala 2025: All the Indian-origin celebrities who turned heads at the Met this year

From Shah Rukh Khan’s royal debut to Mindy Kaling’s golden glow-up, here’s how stars of Indian heritage stole the spotlight.

Indian-Origin Celebrities Who Stole the Spotlight at Met Gala 2025

India origin stars at the Met Gala 2025

Pooja Pillai
May 06, 2025
The Met Gala isn’t just a red carpet, right? It’s more like a battlefield of audacity, where fashion either soars or stumbles. This year, India straight up owned the night. From Bollywood royalty to Punjabi powerhouses, our stars with those stunning outfits told stories, broke norms, and left the world breathless. From long-awaited debuts to symbolic ensembles, here’s who turned heads and hearts at fashion’s most theatrical night.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Debut alert. Bollywood royalty has arrived.

Indian-Origin Celebrities Who Stole the Spotlight at Met Gala 2025Shah Rukh Khan finally graced the Met Gala steps in a black Sabyasachi suit, adding a dramatic flair with gold detailingGetty Images


After decades of ruling hearts, Shah Rukh finally made his Met Gala debut and did it like only he could. Draped in a black Sabyasachi suit gilded with gold detailing, he added theatrical flair with a cane, a dramatic "K" pendant, and signature tousled hair. Leather boots and dark sunglasses amped up the whole noir dandy energy, making him the first Indian male actor to hit the Met steps in unforgettable style.


2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas


A veteran at this point, but never boring.

Indian-Origin Celebrities Who Stole the Spotlight at Met Gala 2025Priyanka in her custom Balmain polka-dot suit dress, Bulgari necklace, and Nick Jonas beside herGetty Images


For her fifth Met Gala appearance, Priyanka played with retro power-dressing in a custom polka-dot suit dress by Balmain. But it was the necklace, a Bulgari 241.06-carat emerald masterpiece that screamed wealth and royalty. With Nick Jonas by her side in coordinated Valentino, the couple carried inherited glamour effortlessly with a twist of maximalism.


3. Diljit Dosanjh


A Punjabi powerhouse with a message.

Indian-Origin Celebrities Who Stole the Spotlight at Met Gala 2025Diljit in his custom Prabal Gurung sherwani and turban,Getty Images


Diljit’s debut was beyond fashionable, it was deeply personal. Clad in a custom sherwani and jewelled turban by Prabal Gurung, his outfit honoured Sikh identity with a lion-headed kirpan and traditional tehmat. His viral limo ride with Shakira and cheerful "Hi India!" to fans sealed his status as the night’s most loved show-stealer.


4. Kiara Advani


Mother is mothering.

Indian-Origin Celebrities Who Stole the Spotlight at Met Gala 2025Kiara in her black and gold Gaurav Gupta gown, showcasing her baby bumpGetty Images


Pregnancy? More like pregnancy glam. Kiara’s Gaurav Gupta gown in black and gold with a heart-shaped breastplate was a tribute to motherhood and power. Comparisons to Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes look? Flattering, but Kiara made it her own with that gown that wrapped around her baby bump like a goddess’s armour.


5. Isha Ambani


Couture that told a story.

Indian-Origin Celebrities Who Stole the Spotlight at Met Gala 2025Isha Ambani in her Anamika Khanna Benarasi train and vintage Cartier jewelsGetty Images


Draped in a handwoven Benarasi train by Anamika Khanna and adorned with vintage Cartier jewels once owned by the Maharaja of Nawanagar, Isha’s look was a moving exhibition of legacy. Western silhouettes met Indian storytelling in a way that felt both opulent and honest. More like a museum-worthy moment with a pulse.


6. Manish Malhotra


Designer on the carpet, not just behind it.

Indian-Origin Celebrities Who Stole the Spotlight at Met Gala 2025 Manish Malhotra in his black sherwani cape with intricate designsGetty Images


He usually dresses stars, but this time, he was the star. A black sherwani cape so intricate it probably took 100 artisans and 200 cups of chai. The man is Indian couture. It was an iconic mix of Indian culture and the elegance of British tailoring, echoing his long-standing goal to make Indian fashion global.


7. Mona Patel


Because one robotic dog is never too much.

Indian-Origin Celebrities Who Stole the Spotlight at Met Gala 2025Mona in her Thom Browne avant-garde look for the Met Gala 2025Getty Images


 The businesswoman and fashion risk-taker followed up last year’s butterfly explosion with a Thom Browne masterpiece, complete with a robotic dog named Vector on a diamond leash. The surrealism didn’t stop there, the ensemble danced the line between wearable art and dystopian dreamscape, making Mona the night's most unforgettable force once again.


8. Sabyasachi Mukherjee


The man behind the magic.

Indian-Origin Celebrities Who Stole the Spotlight at Met Gala 2025Sabyasachi in his ivory quilted overcoat and velvet capGetty Images


Ivory overcoat, velvet cap, jewelled plume, Subtle? Maybe. Iconic? Absolutely. The man who dressed SRK also made sure his own look whispered, "Yes, I’m that good." Dressed in an ivory quilted overcoat, velvet cap, and a jewelled plume, all from his own label he channelled vintage Calcutta royalty with a whisper of rebellion. His presence next to Shah Rukh Khan also made it a moment of fashion karma fulfilled.


9. Natasha Poonawalla


Sculptural, surreal, and soaked in meaning.

Indian-Origin Celebrities Who Stole the Spotlight at Met Gala 2025Natasha in her Manish Malhotra corset with Parsi Gara embroidery and lace cravatGetty Images


Known for her daring Met Gala choices, Natasha returned with a Manish Malhotra corset embellished in Parsi Gara embroidery. Paired with a sculptural lace cravat, the look fused the sacred with the space-age. A celebration of her roots reimagined through a futuristic lens, she reminded everyone that Indian fashion can be both heirloom and avant-garde.


10. Mindy Kaling


The comedy icon turned couture queen.

Indian-Origin Celebrities Who Stole the Spotlight at Met Gala 2025 Mindy Kaling in her molten gold Gaurav Gupta gownGetty Images


Making her Met Gala debut in true scene-stealing style, Mindy wore a custom Gaurav Gupta gown that shimmered like molten gold, sculpted to perfection with a dramatic train. Her look was elevated with retro waves, a bold red lip, and chandelier earrings that caught every flash. Effortlessly blending glamour with personality, she brought the spirit of Bollywood sparkle and Hollywood confidence to fashion’s biggest night and made it entirely her own.

The Met wasn't ready, but India was!
This year’s Met wasn’t just about outfits for these celebrities, it was about identity. From SRK’s kingly debut to Diljit’s cultural flex, from Kiara’s maternal glow to Mona’s robot-dog rebellion, India rewrote the rules this time. The world watched, jaws dropped, and one thing became clear: when it comes to fashion with soul, they absolutely owned it.

