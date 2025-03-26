Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball tour 2025: Everything you need to know

Lady Gaga is gearing up for a massive global tour in 2025, bringing her latest album, Mayhem, to fans across North America, Europe, and the UK. Dubbed the Mayhem Ball tour, this marks her first major arena tour in seven years, offering a more immersive and theatrical experience than her previous stadium concerts.

Gaga’s journey begins in Las Vegas on July 16, 2025, with back-to-back performances at the T-Mobile Arena. From there, she will make her way across the United States and Canada, hitting major cities like New York, Chicago, Miami, Toronto, and Seattle. Fans can expect a high-energy show featuring tracks from Mayhem, which recently debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.





After wrapping up the North American stretch, Gaga will head to the UK, where she is set to perform three nights at London’s O2 Arena (September 29, 30, and October 2) before moving to Manchester on October 7. The European leg includes stops in Stockholm, Milan, Barcelona, Berlin, Amsterdam, Antwerp, and Lyon. The tour concludes with three grand performances at Paris’s Accor Arena on November 17, 18, and 20.

Tickets for North American shows go on presale starting March 31, with an exclusive artist presale launching April 2 at noon local time. General ticket sales open on April 3.

For UK and European fans, Mastercard presales for select shows begin on March 31. Additional presales will take place throughout the week, with general sales kicking off on April 3 at noon local time.

Lady Gaga has promised that the Mayhem Ball tour will be unlike anything she has done before. While she has dominated stadiums in the past, this time she aims to create a more intimate connection with her audience. “I wanted to design a show where every fan feels part of the performance,” she shared in a statement. “This tour is all about blending high-energy music with live theatrical storytelling.”

With her signature avant-garde fashion, unique choreography, and chart-topping hits, the Mayhem Ball tour is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated live music events of the year. Fans eager to witness Gaga’s electrifying presence on stage should secure their tickets quickly before they sell out.