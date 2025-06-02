Lady Gaga joins 'Wednesday' season 2 as Jenna Ortega returns in Netflix gothic thriller this August

Netflix’s hit series Wednesday returns this August, and it’s not coming quietly. Season 2 of the spooky, offbeat show is split into two parts, kicking off on 6 August 2025 and wrapping up with part two on 3 September. Expect more weird, more wild, and a big surprise: Lady Gaga joins the madness. Yes, you read that right!
This time around, Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, heads back to Nevermore Academy. Only now, she’s doing it by choice, though nothing goes how she imagined. The new season dives deeper into Wednesday’s world, where friendships, rivalries, and eerie puzzles twist into something even darker than before. Her sharp tongue and cold stare are back, but so are old enemies, new dangers, and a mystery that’s more personal than ever.
The opening scene shown during Netflix’s Tudum 2025 event sets the tone right away: Wednesday is tied up in a serial killer’s basement. Played by Haley Joel Osment, the killer thinks she’s his next victim. Wednesday, unfazed, begins to tell the story of how she ended up there.
But the biggest headline from Tudum? Lady Gaga’s reveal. Emerging from a coffin labelled “Here Lies the Monster Queen”, she performed her tracks Zombieboy and Abracadabra from her new album Mayhem, along with a dance nod to the viral “Goo Goo Muck” scene from Season 1. Gaga’s character is now confirmed: Rosaline Rotwood, a mysterious teacher at Nevermore, who crosses paths with Wednesday in the second half of the season.
Along with Ortega, the main cast returns: Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Fred Armisen, and others. New faces include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Thandiwe Newton, and Christopher Lloyd in guest roles.
Season 1 of Wednesday broke viewership records for Netflix, racking up over 250 million views. Now, with a bigger cast and stronger plotlines, Season 2 aims to raise the stakes.
If the first glimpse is any sign, this year at Nevermore is going to be anything but predictable.