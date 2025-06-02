Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Lady Gaga joins 'Wednesday' season 2 as Jenna Ortega returns in Netflix gothic thriller this August

The spooky series brings new mysteries and a star-studded cast including Steve Buscemi and Billie Piper.

Lady Gaga joins 'Wednesday'

Lady Gaga debuts as mysterious Nevermore teacher Rosaline Rotwood in Season 2

Instagram/wednesdaynetflix
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 02, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Netflix’s hit series Wednesday returns this August, and it’s not coming quietly. Season 2 of the spooky, offbeat show is split into two parts, kicking off on 6 August 2025 and wrapping up with part two on 3 September. Expect more weird, more wild, and a big surprise: Lady Gaga joins the madness. Yes, you read that right!

This time around, Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, heads back to Nevermore Academy. Only now, she’s doing it by choice, though nothing goes how she imagined. The new season dives deeper into Wednesday’s world, where friendships, rivalries, and eerie puzzles twist into something even darker than before. Her sharp tongue and cold stare are back, but so are old enemies, new dangers, and a mystery that’s more personal than ever.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


The opening scene shown during Netflix’s Tudum 2025 event sets the tone right away: Wednesday is tied up in a serial killer’s basement. Played by Haley Joel Osment, the killer thinks she’s his next victim. Wednesday, unfazed, begins to tell the story of how she ended up there.

But the biggest headline from Tudum? Lady Gaga’s reveal. Emerging from a coffin labelled “Here Lies the Monster Queen”, she performed her tracks Zombieboy and Abracadabra from her new album Mayhem, along with a dance nod to the viral “Goo Goo Muck” scene from Season 1. Gaga’s character is now confirmed: Rosaline Rotwood, a mysterious teacher at Nevermore, who crosses paths with Wednesday in the second half of the season.


Along with Ortega, the main cast returns: Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Fred Armisen, and others. New faces include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Thandiwe Newton, and Christopher Lloyd in guest roles.

Season 1 of Wednesday broke viewership records for Netflix, racking up over 250 million views. Now, with a bigger cast and stronger plotlines, Season 2 aims to raise the stakes.


If the first glimpse is any sign, this year at Nevermore is going to be anything but predictable.

abracadabrajenna ortegamysterynetflixnevermore academyoffbeat showseason 2spookytudum 2025wednesdayzombieboylady gaga

Related News

Billie Piper's Unexpected Return Sparks Doctor Who Speculation
TV

Is 'Doctor Who' bringing back Billie Piper as the next Doctor after Ncuti Gatwa’s exit?

Blasphemy Law Scrutiny Grows After Guilty Verdict in Quran Case
UK

Blasphemy laws debate reignited after man is convicted for burning Koran

UK steel
Business

UK steelmakers warn of impact from Trump’s 50 per cent tariff

German Police Launch New Madeleine McCann Search Near Praia da Luz
UK

Madeleine McCann case sees new search near Praia da Luz led by German police

More For You

'Stranger Things' season 5 trailer

Stranger Things season 5 returns with a trailer full of ghosts, glitches, and the promise of war

Youtube/Netflix Screengrab

10 clues you missed in the 'Stranger Things' season 5 trailer and why they matter

Forget the obvious monsters and teary reunions. The Stranger Things season 5 trailer doesn’t scream its secrets. The Stranger Things season 5 trailer is built like a trap: layered, emotional, and quietly explosive. It’s laying out clues, hiding signals in flashbacks, episode titles, and even what isn’t shown. While most viewers locked eyes on Eleven’s bleeding nose or Vecna’s looming shadow, the real story is in the background details. Quiet, strange, and deliberate.

We watched it frame by frame. Here’s what slipped past most eyes but could shape everything that’s coming.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rick and Morty
Rick and Morty return with fresh voices and familiar chaos
Comicbook.com

5 reasons ‘Rick and Morty’ season 8 is the most unpredictable season yet

Forget reliable wormholes or predictable plotlines because Rick and Morty is back. Rick and Morty has always been the unruly cousin of animated hijinks, an acid-washed rollercoaster through infinite realities. After a year and a half of radio silence, Season 8 crash-lands on Adult Swim, and it’s every bit as unhinged, audacious, and delightfully unsettling as we’ve come to expect. Here are five reasons Season 8 proves that this family of interdimensional misfits still reigns supreme.

Trapped in charger purgatory

Keep ReadingShow less
Ms Marvel

Fans still waiting for news on Ms Marvel Season 2

Marvel.com

Is this the end of ‘Ms Marvel’ after what Red Dagger just revealed?

It’s been nearly two years since Ms. Marvel made its debut on Disney+, and while fans have been waiting for news about a second season, actor Aramis Knight has shared a fairly grim update. Knight, who played the character Red Dagger (Kareem) in the series, revealed that he hasn’t heard anything about a return and doesn’t think it’s happening anytime soon.

Speaking at the Karate Kid: Legends premiere in New York, Knight admitted that the chances of Season 2 seem slim. “I don’t think so,” he said when asked if he’ll be back. “It’s been a while now. I’d love to return, but things didn’t line up, COVID, scheduling, and maybe even some creative shifts. I’m still waiting on a call, but I haven’t heard anything.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout step into iconic roles

Legendary roles get a Gen Z twist with this fresh Harry Potter trio

Instagram/streamonmax/harrypotterhbo_info

‘Harry Potter reboot’ unveils new cast as Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout step into iconic roles

HBO has finally revealed the young trio who will take on the legendary roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron in its much-awaited Harry Potter television series. Dominic McLaughlin will play the boy wizard, Arabella Stanton steps in as the sharp and brave Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout brings Ron Weasley to life.

These three rising stars were chosen from a massive talent pool of over 30,000 hopefuls after a nationwide open audition. While they are still newcomers, each brings a bit of experience. McLaughlin has already filmed projects like Grow and the upcoming Gifted, Stanton has impressed audiences as Matilda in the West End, and Stout makes his screen debut with this series.

Keep ReadingShow less
Prince William Launches Guardians to Spotlight Wildlife Rangers' Heroism

‘Guardians’ is developed by United for Wildlife founded by William and his charitable foundation

The Guardian

Prince William’s documentary hails the risky work of wildlife rangers

The new six-part series, ‘Guardians’, featuring Britain’s Prince William throws light upon the dangerous work of wildlife rangers. William who is associated to the documentary, has already made the ranger’s efforts one of the important causes of his campaign. ‘Guardians’ will be broadcasted from Friday on BBC Earth’s YouTube and social media channels

The show is William’s brainchild, aimed to emphasise the perilous work done by the rangers. It explains the threatened environments the rangers are exposed to, in order to protect the wildlife.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc