'Wednesday' season 2 gets split release dates on Netflix with Jenna Ortega returning this August

It’s been a long time coming, but Wednesday fans finally have reason to mark their calendars. After a nearly three-year wait, the hit show is returning with its second season and this time split into two parts. Part one lands on Netflix on August 6, followed by part two on September 3.
Jenna Ortega reprises her role as the sharp-tongued, gothic teen at the centre of the Addams Family universe, with the teaser offering a first glimpse of what’s ahead. Viewers are shown flashes of new threats at Nevermore Academy, unsettling visuals including a doll made from human hair, and the ever-growing list of enemies Wednesday will face.
Much of the original cast returns, including Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Emma Myers as Enid. Ortega also takes on producing duties this season, with directors like Tim Burton and Paco Cabezas once again behind the camera.
Joining the chaos are a mix of seasoned and surprising new faces including Steve Buscemi, Joanna Lumley, Billie Piper, and even Lady Gaga, whose role remains under wraps. Their inclusion hints at a broader, different storyline that’s not just about solving mysteries, but pushing the boundaries of horror and dark comedy even further.
Netflix is banking on a split release strategy that has worked for them before with shows like Bridgerton and Stranger Things. The aim is simple: stretch anticipation and keep viewers hooked beyond a single weekend. With Wednesday already a streaming juggernaut in 2022, this new format could only boost its reach.
Season two is expected to deepen Wednesday’s journey through Nevermore Academy. According to the show’s description, she’ll face fresh dangers, navigate family ties, and continue uncovering dark secret, this time with more room to explore psychological horror and slasher influences, teased by Ortega herself.
From unsettling creatures to morbid humour, the teaser promises that the second season will double down on everything that made the first such a standout. And with a high-profile cast and a twisted new story, Wednesday looks set to raise the stakes once again, just in time for the summer.