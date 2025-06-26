'Squid Game' season 3 first look reveals Gi Hun’s shocking return as Netflix teases deadly final

Quick highlights:

Netflix releases first six minutes of Squid Game season 3 ahead of 27 June premiere

Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae) is brought back in a coffin, symbolising rebirth and punishment

Creator Hwang Dong Hyuk and actor Lee Byung Hun reveal Front Man’s twisted plan

Season 3 promises higher stakes, emotional turns, and a brutal final showdown

Just a day before Squid Game returns for its third and final season, Netflix has dropped the first six minutes of the premiere episode. The sneak peek sets a grim tone as Seong Gi Hun, played by Lee Jung Jae, is carried back into the game in a coffin, typically reserved for eliminated players. Far from being a triumphant return, Gi Hun’s re-entry signals a dark new beginning, as the show prepares for its most emotionally intense and dangerous season yet.

Gi Hun’s guilt and the cruel design behind his return

Inside the dormitory, fellow players are stunned to see Gi Hun alive. But the man once known for his courage is now overcome with guilt and despair. Haunted by the deaths of 35 players, many caused by his failed rebellion, he lashes out, begging the guards to shoot him. "Why did you not kill me?" he screams, before grabbing a weapon and demanding to be executed.

But his survival is no accident. Director Hwang Dong Hyuk explains that Front Man, played by Lee Byung Hun, sent Gi Hun back not out of mercy, but with a deeper psychological goal: “He wants Gi Hun to fully grasp the cost of his actions and eventually lose faith in himself and humanity.”

- YouTube youtu.be





Front Man’s ultimate goal: breaking Gi Hun’s spirit

Lee Byung Hun reveals more about his character’s mindset: “Front Man does not care whether Gi Hun lives or dies, he wants him to let go of hope. That is the real punishment.” The two former champions are now locked in a philosophical battle, each representing opposing worldviews.

As Netflix teases more perilous games and emotional turns, fans are left wondering: can Gi Hun survive with his values intact, or will he break under pressure?

- YouTube youtu.be





Squid Game season 3 premieres globally on Netflix on 27 June at 12:30 PM IST.