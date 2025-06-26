BBC confirms 'Call the Midwife' will end with series 15 and feature film finale

Quick highlights:

Call the Midwife series 15 to air in 2026, followed by a feature film finale.

BBC says the franchise will continue with a Second World War prequel and more episodes.

Cast reportedly emotional as they film the final main series.

Fans relieved after BBC confirmed “Call the Midwife isn’t going anywhere”.

After over a decade of gripping period drama, Call the Midwife is preparing to wrap up its 15th series in 2026, with a feature-length film planned as its big-screen conclusion. But while this chapter is closing, the BBC has confirmed that the beloved show is far from finished.

The long-running series, which began in 2012 and has become a Sunday night staple, is now filming its final regular season but will continue with a prequel series and additional specials, reassuring fans who feared it was being axed.

BBC confirms new prequel series exploring the origins of the midwives during WWII Instagram screengrab/callthemidwife.official





BBC confirms Call the Midwife will continue beyond series 15

Despite widespread reports that the show is coming to a definitive end, the BBC released a statement denying the claims. “Call the Midwife will remain at the heart of the BBC for years to come,” the broadcaster said. In addition to the 15th series, fans can expect two Christmas specials, a film set in 1972, and a new prequel series set during the Second World War in Poplar.

The prequel will explore the early lives of the Nonnatus midwives, adding new characters while keeping the show’s historical roots. “There’s still a lot of baby business left,” the show’s Instagram account reassured viewers after the cancellation rumours went viral.

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Cast reflects on emotional end of an era

While Call the Midwife continues in new forms, the current cast has been filming their final episodes with a mix of pride and sadness. According to insiders, the actors have grown close over the years, making the goodbye feel personal.

Filming began last month, kicking off with a two-part Christmas special that takes the senior staff on a mercy mission to Hong Kong. The eight-episode final season, written by Heidi Thomas, will air in early 2026. The concluding film will reunite fan-favourite characters overseas in 1972, making it a cinematic farewell to the original ensemble.