Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

BBC confirms 'Call the Midwife' will end with series 15 and feature film finale

A new prequel set during the Second World War is in development alongside Christmas specials.

Call the Midwife final season

Call the Midwife to end with series 15 as BBC confirms film and prequel series

Instagram screengrab/callthemidwife.official
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 26, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Quick highlights:

  • Call the Midwife series 15 to air in 2026, followed by a feature film finale.
  • BBC says the franchise will continue with a Second World War prequel and more episodes.
  • Cast reportedly emotional as they film the final main series.
  • Fans relieved after BBC confirmed “Call the Midwife isn’t going anywhere”.

After over a decade of gripping period drama, Call the Midwife is preparing to wrap up its 15th series in 2026, with a feature-length film planned as its big-screen conclusion. But while this chapter is closing, the BBC has confirmed that the beloved show is far from finished.

The long-running series, which began in 2012 and has become a Sunday night staple, is now filming its final regular season but will continue with a prequel series and additional specials, reassuring fans who feared it was being axed.

BBC confirms new prequel series exploring the origins of the midwives during WWIIInstagram screengrab/callthemidwife.official


BBC confirms Call the Midwife will continue beyond series 15

Despite widespread reports that the show is coming to a definitive end, the BBC released a statement denying the claims. “Call the Midwife will remain at the heart of the BBC for years to come,” the broadcaster said. In addition to the 15th series, fans can expect two Christmas specials, a film set in 1972, and a new prequel series set during the Second World War in Poplar.

The prequel will explore the early lives of the Nonnatus midwives, adding new characters while keeping the show’s historical roots. “There’s still a lot of baby business left,” the show’s Instagram account reassured viewers after the cancellation rumours went viral.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


Cast reflects on emotional end of an era

While Call the Midwife continues in new forms, the current cast has been filming their final episodes with a mix of pride and sadness. According to insiders, the actors have grown close over the years, making the goodbye feel personal.

Filming began last month, kicking off with a two-part Christmas special that takes the senior staff on a mercy mission to Hong Kong. The eight-episode final season, written by Heidi Thomas, will air in early 2026. The concluding film will reunite fan-favourite characters overseas in 1972, making it a cinematic farewell to the original ensemble.

call the midwifefinaleseries 15british tv dramas

Related News

Harshita Brella: Delhi court refuses protection for husband
News

Harshita Brella: Delhi court refuses protection for husband

Jofra Archer
Cricket

Jofra Archer recalled for second Test against India

Squid Game' season 3
TV

'Squid Game' season 3 first look reveals Gi Hun’s shocking return as Netflix teases deadly final

More For You

The Family Man season 3

The Family Man season 3 poster hints at a darker and more intense storyline

Instagram/primevideoin

‘The Family Man’ season 3 confirmed as Manoj Bajpayee returns with Sundeep Kishan joining cast

Quick highlights:

  • Amazon Prime Video officially confirms The Family Man season 3 with a new poster.
  • Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari; creators Raj & DK also return.
  • Tamil actor Sundeep Kishan and others join the returning ensemble cast.
  • Jaideep Ahlawat rumoured to play a strong antagonist, though not listed in official post.

The wait is finally over for fans of The Family Man. Amazon Prime Video has officially announced the return of the popular spy thriller with a third season. The makers, Raj & DK, released a striking new poster featuring lead star Manoj Bajpayee, confirming that the show is “coming soon.” The news has sparked major excitement online, as audiences prepare for Srikant Tiwari’s next mission.

Keep ReadingShow less
The Bear Season 4 Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White returns as Carmy in the latest season of The Bear

Instagram/thebearfx/Radio Times

Jeremy Allen White returns in 'The Bear' season 4 as Carmy’s kitchen faces new chaos

Quick highlights:

  • The Bear season 4 drops all 10 episodes on Hulu on 25 June.
  • Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach return as the fine-dining dream faces real-world pressure.
  • The new season picks up after the cliffhanger review in The Chicago Tribune.
  • Jamie Lee Curtis and other notable guests return in this emotionally high-stakes chapter.

FX’s critically acclaimed kitchen drama The Bear is back for its fourth season on Hulu starting 25 June. With all ten episodes releasing at once, fans can immediately dive into the next phase of Carmy’s mission to transform a modest sandwich shop into a top-tier restaurant. This time, the stakes are higher, and personal tensions are at a boiling point.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs confirms equal pay for all actors in The White Lotus

Getty Images

Jason Isaacs confirms equal pay of £32,000 for all 'The White Lotus' actors despite veteran status

Jason Isaacs has revealed that every cast member of The White Lotus Season 3, regardless of experience or fame, earned the same salary: £32,000 (₹33,60,000) per episode. That totals around £256,000 (₹2,68,80,000) for the full eight-episode run. While that figure might seem significant, Isaacs called it “a very low price” for a hit HBO show, but said he had no complaints.

“We would’ve paid to be in it,” Isaacs said in an interview, adding, “We probably would’ve given a body part.”

Keep ReadingShow less
June 2025's Top 5 Streaming Gems You Can’t Afford to Miss

From Squid Game season 3 to Stick, these are the biggest shows and films to stream in June 2025

Youtube Screengrab

5 unmissable streaming releases to binge in June 2025

Honestly, this June, your watchlist is about to need a watchlist. Forget the rinse-and-repeat releases because this month, streaming platforms are serving us a cocktail of choices. Whether you're Team Marvel or Team “give me plot twists that slap,” this list brings the crème de la stream. Curated with zero fluff and verified from top entertainment sources, here’s what you need to watch this month, before spoilers eat you alive.

  • Squid Game – Season 3 (Netflix)

The final round is here. Lee Jung-jae returns for the ultimate face-off in the game that turned capitalism into a slasher film. Will justice be served? Probably not. Will it wreck you emotionally? Absolutely.

Keep ReadingShow less
HBO's Harry Potter Casting Sparks Representation Debate

HBO’s Harry Potter reboot slammed for casting Italian actress as Indian character Parvati Patil

Harry Potter Wiki Fandom

HBO criticised for sidelining South Asian identity in 'Harry Potter' casting controversy

HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter reboot is already under fire, this time for casting Italian actress Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, a character rooted in Indian culture. The announcement has triggered widespread backlash from fans who accuse the makers of side-lining authentic South Asian representation in favour of what many see as surface-level diversity.

Parvati, originally portrayed by Shefali Chowdhury in the films, is one of the few explicitly Indian characters in the Harry Potter universe. The decision to cast someone with no clear Indian heritage has led to heated discussions across platforms like Reddit and X, with fans calling out what they perceive as performative inclusivity.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc