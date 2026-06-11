Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri-starrer 'Maa Behen' reaches No. 2 on Netflix's global non-English films chart

Highlights

Maa Behen has reached No. 2 on Netflix's global non-English films chart.

The dark comedy is currently trending in 15 countries.

The film stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga.

Director Suresh Triveni said the film was designed to explore unconventional family relationships through humour.

A strong global run for the dark comedy

Maa Behen has emerged as one of Netflix's biggest international successes this week, securing the second spot on the platform's global Top 10 non-English films chart.

The film, directed by Suresh Triveni, is also trending across 15 countries, underlining its appeal beyond Indian audiences. Only the Spanish-language film The Marked Woman ranked higher on the latest chart.

Released on Netflix on 4 June, Maa Behen stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga, alongside Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Madhuri Dixit welcomes audience response

Reacting to the film's international performance, Madhuri Dixit said she was delighted by the way viewers had connected with the story and its characters.

She explained that the project attracted her because of its mix of humour, emotion and honesty, adding that audiences appeared to relate to both the family dynamics and the chaos that unfolds throughout the film.

The actor said it had been rewarding to see conversations emerge around the characters and their relationships.

Triptii Dimri said one of the most meaningful aspects of the response had been the appreciation shown for a pivotal monologue delivered by her character, Jaya.

The actor revealed she spent considerable time preparing for the scene, focusing on her character's emotional journey and the burdens she carried before reaching that moment.

According to Dimri, the positive reaction from viewers has been particularly gratifying because the sequence held special importance for her during filming.

A story built on flawed and relatable characters

For Dharna Durga, the film's success marks a memorable milestone as it is her first Netflix project.

Meanwhile, Triveni said Maa Behen was conceived as a comedy about unusual family relationships and the social expectations that often shape people's lives.

The filmmaker explained that the aim was to create characters who were imperfect yet relatable, while using humour to explore complicated family dynamics.

The strong global performance suggests that the film's mix of comedy, conflict and emotional honesty has struck a chord with audiences around the world.