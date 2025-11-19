Skip to content
Madhuri Dixit takes a dark turn in her small screen return with 'Mrs Deshpande'

Madhuri Dixit in Mrs Deshpande marks a sharp turn as she returns to the small screen with a dark edge.

Madhuri Dixit Mrs Deshpande

Madhuri Dixit returns with a project unlike anything she has done before

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 19, 2025
Highlights:

  • Short teaser shows Madhuri Dixit in Mrs Deshpande with a stark new look
  • Quick cuts hint at a twist buried inside the story
  • The actor drops cryptic lines from her classic songs to tease the show
  • Mrs Deshpande adapts French thriller La Mante for Indian screens

Madhuri Dixit returns to the small screen with Mrs Deshpande. In the teaser, she appears in a prison uniform, hinting at a darker role. She plays a serial killer, and the short clip ends abruptly. Fans have noticed how unusual it is to see Madhuri in such a cold role.

Madhuri Dixit returns with a project unlike anything she has done before


Why Madhuri Dixit in Mrs Deshpande looks like a hard reset

The teaser came out on Wednesday. She is seen taking off her jewellery and wiping off her makeup. Then the scene suddenly changes. Madhuri stands in a prison cell, still, smirking a little. Madhuri’s voice is not heard in the clip, which makes the silence land even stronger. Earlier in the morning, she had already pushed fans into guessing mode with an Instagram post full of twisted lines from her own songs.


How the French roots shape Mrs Deshpande

Mrs Deshpande is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. It is based on a French show called La Mante. The story is about a serial killer in prison who agrees to help the police catch a copycat, but only if her son, who is a police officer, works with her. The Indian version is expected to stick closely to the original story.

It is also a rare turn for Madhuri. She spoke about it at IIFA earlier this year, saying the role “came my way” and felt like something she wanted to try because it pushed a different part of her craft.

Madhuri Dixit teases fans with cryptic posts hinting at a bold new project


What’s next for Madhuri Dixit in Mrs Deshpande

The platform has not locked a release date yet. JioHotstar is expected to announce it once the final cut is ready. The makers have only said the show is in its last stretch of work. There is no trailer yet and no stills apart from the quick teaser frame. Just that smirk and the quiet around it, which might be enough until the next drop.

