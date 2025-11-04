Skip to content
Madhuri Dixit arrives hours late to Toronto show leaving audience frustrated and disappointed

Attendees complain event was mostly talk with late start and chaotic segments leaving many feeling misled.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit Toronto show leaves fans frustrated over late start

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 04, 2025
Highlights:

  • Fans disappointed as show promised concert but turned into chat session
  • Actress arrived three hours late, audience left frustrated
  • Tickets cost nearly £160 (₹16,800 approx)
  • Social media users called it “worst event ever”
  • A few defended Madhuri, blaming organisers for poor planning

Madhuri Dixit’s recent Toronto show has not gone down well. People who turned up say they spent about £160 (₹16,800 approx) thinking they would see a full concert. What they got instead was mostly talk and a few short dance bits. Many walked out, calling it a mess, with a late start, poor planning, and nothing like what was advertised.

The Dil Se… Madhuri show took place on November 2 at Toronto’s Great Canadian Casino Resort. Posters promised an evening of “magic, moves & unforgettable charm,” with the tagline “Toronto turns Dhak Dhak.” But attendees say the reality did not match the hype.

Madhuri Dixit Madhuri Dixit Toronto show leaves fans frustrated over late start Getty Images


Why fans say the show was disappointing

People were complaining online. The show was meant to start at 7:30 p.m. Madhuri did not come until 10:00 p.m. One fan wrote, “3 hours late and then full of lame talks. Worst show ever.” Others described the evening as chaotic, with influencers and random guests filling time while the star was absent.

The event’s advertised dance performances were reportedly brief, with Madhuri performing just short segments and a few hook steps during a chat. Some said security had to step in after awkward crowd interactions. Fans posted videos showing people leaving early, frustrated by the lack of a real show.


What went wrong according to attendees

Ticket holders claimed organisers misled them with promotional material. “It was supposed to be a show with two opening acts,” one attendee explained, “but it turned into a Q&A session with almost no performance. The audience was insulted for expressing frustration.”

The show barely happened. Tickets were £160 (₹16,800 approx). People were angry. Some left, and some asked for refunds. Everyone kept saying it was badly run. Videos and posts online made it clear the show was nothing like what was advertised, and #WorstShow quickly started trending.


Did anyone defend Madhuri?

Amid the backlash, a few fans came to her defence. “She seemed as graceful as always,” one wrote, suggesting management or production issues were to blame. Another added, “She has been dancing on shows already. This was probably meant as a short tour stop.” Even with all the backlash, Madhuri still has a loyal fan base. The star was last seen in the hit Bollywood film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and is now working on the series Mrs. Deshpande.

audience backlashbollywoodsocial mediatoronto live showmadhuri dixit

