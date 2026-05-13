Spotify rolls out limited-time feature revisiting users' entire listening history

Highlights

Spotify has introduced a new personalised recap feature as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations

Users can see details including their first streamed song and most-played artists

The feature also generates a playlist of listeners’ top 120 tracks

Spotify said the experience will only be available for six weeks

Spotify expands its recap culture beyond Wrapped

Spotify has launched a new personalised listening recap feature that gives users a broader look at their streaming history beyond the annual Wrapped campaign.

Released as part of the platform’s 20th anniversary celebrations, the feature highlights milestones from a user’s time on Spotify, including when they joined the service, the first song they streamed and the artists they have listened to most over the years.

Users can access the experience by searching “Spotify 20” or “Party of the year(s)” within the app.

Personal playlists and listening statistics

The feature also creates a personalised playlist featuring a user’s top 120 most-played songs. Alongside the playlist, Spotify displays how many times each track has been streamed and the total number of unique songs a listener has played on the platform.

Like the annual Wrapped feature, users can share personalised stat cards and playlists directly to social media and with friends through the app.

Spotify said the anniversary feature is available globally, although it will remain active for only six weeks.

Wrapped continues to drive major engagement

Spotify’s yearly Wrapped campaign has become one of the company’s biggest engagement tools, often dominating social media at the end of each year as users compare listening habits and favourite artists.

Last month, the company also released anniversary lists featuring the platform’s most-streamed artists, songs, albums and podcasts to date. Taylor Swift topped Spotify’s overall artist rankings.

According to Spotify, Wrapped 2025 attracted more than 200 million engaged users within its first 24 hours, marking a 19 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The company also said users shared their Wrapped recaps more than 500 million times across social platforms.