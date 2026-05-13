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Tasveer to spotlight south Asian storytelling at Cannes 2026 panel on AI and global filmmaking

The session will explore how technology is reshaping international storytelling

South Asian storytelling

Tasveer will host a panel at the Cannes Marché du Film on May 19

Tasveer
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 13, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Tasveer will host a Cannes Marché du Film panel on May 19
  • The discussion will focus on south Asian storytelling, global financing and AI in filmmaking
  • Speakers include representatives from Google, Sikhya Entertainment and Parrot Analytics
  • The session will explore international co-productions and changing industry trends

Cannes panel to explore the future of south Asian cinema

Arts organisation Tasveer will host a panel discussion at the Cannes Marché du Film 2026 examining how south Asian storytelling is evolving through international financing, co-productions and artificial intelligence.

The session, titled “Reimagining Global Pathways and Financing for Stories That Travel”, will take place on May 19 on the Cannes main stage and bring together voices from cinema, technology and audience analytics.

The discussion comes at a time when south Asian films and creators are gaining wider global attention, particularly across streaming platforms and international festivals.

Anjana Gopakumar, co-founder and executive director of South Stack Studios Tasveer

Industry leaders to discuss financing, co-productions and AI

Moderated by Rita Meher, the panel will feature Arathi Sethumadhavan, Anjana Gopakumar, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Jaime Otero.

According to organisers, the conversation will focus on how filmmakers can build international partnerships, access global financing and use emerging technologies to expand the reach of culturally rooted stories.

The panel will also examine the role of AI in multilingual storytelling, audience engagement and production workflows, particularly within rapidly growing film markets such as south Asia.

The session is sponsored by Google and Shivam Gupta Casting.

Guneet Monga Kapoor, Academy Award-winning producer and founder of Sikhya Entertainment Tasveer

Growing global interest in south Asian stories

In a statement, Rita Meher said the panel aims to create stronger links between creators, platforms and technology while helping south Asian filmmakers navigate international opportunities.

Arathi Sethumadhavan described AI as a growing force in both the creative and economic sides of filmmaking, while Guneet Monga Kapoor said audiences worldwide are increasingly responding to stories that are deeply local yet universally relatable.

Jaime Otero Tasveer

Anjana Gopakumar highlighted the importance of building stronger networks between creators and digital platforms, while Jaime Otero pointed to increasing global demand for stories emerging from south Asia and other regions across the Global South.

Seattle-based Tasveer has supported filmmakers through festivals, grants, mentorship programmes and market initiatives focused on culturally rooted storytelling and international industry access.

filmmakingcannes 2026artificial intelligencesouth asian storytelling

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