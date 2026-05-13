Nora Fatehi and Honey Singh’s 'Body Roll' sparks copy claims over 'Love, Death + Robots' similarities

Highlights

Viewers compared Body Roll to the Jibaro episode from Netflix anthology Love, Death + Robots

Social media users accused the music video of heavily borrowing from the animated short’s visuals

Nora Fatehi and Honey Singh collaborated for the first time on the track

Neither artist has responded publicly to the criticism

Jibaro comparisons take over social media

Nora Fatehi and Honey Singh’s latest music video Body Roll has sparked online debate after viewers pointed out similarities with Jibaro, the acclaimed episode from Netflix anthology Love, Death + Robots.

The discussion began almost immediately after the song’s release, with users sharing side-by-side clips and screenshots across social media. Many highlighted similarities in the opening sequence, including the forest setting, the lake imagery, gold-heavy costumes and tattooed male character.

The music video opens with a man in medieval-style clothing running through a forest before arriving at a lake. Covered in tattoos and jewellery, he encounters Nora Fatehi emerging from the water in an elaborate gold outfit and ornate headpiece. The sequence then moves into a stylised dance performance.

Several viewers argued that the atmosphere and visual composition closely mirrored Jibaro, which premiered in 2022 as the final episode of season three of Love, Death + Robots.

Why Jibaro became the reference point

Directed by Alberto Mielgo, Jibaro follows a conquistador who encounters a supernatural siren-like figure emerging from a jungle lake. The character is covered in gold jewellery and elaborate accessories, while the male lead is marked with tattoos and piercings.

The episode became widely praised for its painterly animation style and visual storytelling. Because it relies almost entirely on movement, music and imagery rather than dialogue, many viewers said its aesthetic is instantly recognisable.

The comparisons intensified after content creator Filmy Sonia posted a side-by-side Instagram reel showing scenes from both projects. Comment sections across YouTube and Instagram soon filled with accusations ranging from “inspired by” to “copied from”.

At the time of writing, neither Nora Fatehi nor Honey Singh has publicly addressed the controversy.

A successful release overshadowed by controversy

Created by Tim Miller and executive produced by David Fincher, Love, Death + Robots has earned a reputation for experimental storytelling and award-winning animation since its debut in 2019. Jibaro remains one of its most celebrated episodes.

Despite the criticism, Body Roll has continued to attract strong online engagement, crossing millions of views shortly after release. The song also marks the first collaboration between Nora Fatehi and Honey Singh, both of whom have delivered several commercially successful music videos over the years.

For now, however, much of the attention surrounding the track remains focused on the debate over originality and visual inspiration rather than the music itself.