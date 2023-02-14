From Tom Cruise to Lady Gaga, here’re some Hollywood celebrities who love feasting on Indian food

It has just been a couple of days since Hollywood star Paul Rudd admitted his love for Indian food. His pictures gorging on an Indian meal with his friend Dan Levy in London set the internet on fire. And when the actor was reminded about one of the pictures, he said, “I just love Indian food so much.” This is not the first time that a Hollywood celebrity has expressed his love for Indian cuisine. Over the years, we have seen a host of Hollywood stars talking openly about their love for India and its rich food. So, let’s take a look at some high-profile celebrities who just love feasting on Indian food.

1. Johnny Depp

It is no secret that the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor loves gorging on Indian cuisine. In 2022 June, Johnny Depp visited a popular Indian restaurant named ‘Varanasi’ in Birmingham, UK and ordered chicken tikka masala, prawn samosas and dal makhani. His meal incurred a whopping bill of $62,000. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

2. Lady Gaga

Multiple award-winning American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga loves Indian food so much that she says she can consume it every single day. Her favourite Indian food is curry. “I just love to eat Indian food. I go for curry whenever I can. I could eat it every day, but I get hot because I like it spicy,” she once said in an interview. “Afterwards, I just sweat, but it’s nice to have a little glow on your face. I want to eat so much and just go into an Indian food coma.”

3. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise, one of the most popular Hollywood stars, loves eating spicy Indian food. He has often been spotted visiting Indian restaurants to sate his cravings for Indian food. Cruise reportedly enjoys curry meals, especially chicken tikka. While shooting for his sci-fi thriller Edge of Tomorrow, which was originally titled All You Need is Kill, in London, he went to the closest Indian restaurant and ate Indian lobster and chicken tikka. He received a bill of 220.85 pounds. Since the superstar was carrying only dollars with him and the hotel did not accept his card, one of his co-stars had to come to his rescue and foot the bill.

4. Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts was once filming for Eat Pray Love in India. During her stay in the country, she surprised everyone by eating rice, chapatti, aloo-gobi and matar paneer with her bare hands. Sharing her love for spicy Indian food, she once said, “It’s amazing how much Indian food you can eat in five weeks. I’m pretty picky and I really like Indian food. Just every once in a while, you run into something that is so amazingly spicy that you’re just sweating all through dinner.”

5. Brad Pitt

What is common between Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, apart from the fact that both are hugely popular Hollywood stars with a massive fan following across the globe? Believe it or not, both love Indian cuisine. While he was still married to Angeline Jolie, Pitt told The Times of India during an interview, “Ange and I do visit Indian restaurants in the US whenever we get time. Even our kids are fond of Indian food.” The Fight Club star loves chicken korma, butter chicken and garlic naan.

6. Madonna

Madonna once said that she loves “Indian food because of its magical aroma” and we could not agree more. The pop superstar loves South Indian food, especially idlis. “On my visit to India, I had learnt how idlis could help you in losing weight and also take care of your carb cravings. I love Indian food because of its magical aroma. I distinctly like the smell of fresh coriander in the curries,” she said.

7. Shakira

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer Shakira was introduced to Indian food by her ex, Spanish footballer, Gerard Pique. She loves feasting on such Indian cuisine as Afghani chicken and mutton masala. And when it comes to desserts, Shakira is reportedly extremely fond of rasmalai and gajar ka halwa.

8. Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd, who is presently busy promoting his forthcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is in love with Indian food for a long time now. He recently admitted that not just he, but his entire family loves Indian cuisine, including his 13-year-old daughter who always wants Indian food. The actor said that he lives in New York and the city boasts of some amazing restaurants serving great Indian food. And talking about his favourite Indian food, he said it is Biryani. “There is something about a good biryani…. ahh and naan. For instance, my daughter, who doesn’t eat anything, would say I want Indian food. My whole family loves it,” he said during a recent interview.

