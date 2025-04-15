Skip to content
Johnny Depp's dramatic new look in ‘Day Drinker’ sends internet into a frenzy

The Hollywood star reunites with Penélope Cruz for the stylish thriller directed by 500 Days of Summer's Marc Webb.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp's transformation in Day Drinker leaves fans stunned with a fresh, mysterious look

Lionsgate
Pooja Pillai
Apr 15, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Johnny Depp is stepping back into Hollywood’s mainstream with a powerful new role in Day Drinker, his first major studio film since the defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. With a fresh look and an intriguing character, Depp is ready to headline a movie that’s already got people talking.

In the first official image from the film, Depp appears nearly unrecognisable. Dressed in a deep navy suit, his long silver hair pulled back and a salt-and-pepper beard framing his face, he cuts a sharp yet mysterious figure. Holding a glass in one hand, he looks worlds away from the roles fans might remember, but that’s exactly what’s catching everyone's attention.

Day Drinker, directed by Marc Webb, known for 500 Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man, brings together an ensemble cast including Penélope Cruz, Madelyn Cline, Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto, and Anika Boyle. Set on a private yacht, the story follows a bartender played by Cline, who meets a quiet, enigmatic guest played by Depp. Their encounter soon spirals into something far more complex, with Cruz playing a dangerous figure that ties everything together.

Fans online have been quick to share their excitement. Many were stunned by Depp’s look, comparing it to his portrayal of Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, while others joked that he resembled a rugged version of Chris Hemsworth. One comment summed up the buzz: “Did not expect this! He looks incredible. Can’t wait.”

Johnny DeppA new chapter for Johnny Depp: his gripping role in Day Drinker is generating serious buzzGetty Images


This project marks Depp’s fourth collaboration with Cruz, following their work in Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Murder on the Orient Express. With the film currently in production in Spain, the team behind it isn’t holding back, with Thunder Road of John Wick fame producing, and Lionsgate on board to distribute.

For Depp, Day Drinker feels like a signal that he’s stepping back into Hollywood with something new to offer. He may have been away from the studio spotlight for a while, but with this return, he’s truly reminding everyone that he’s far from done with that look.

