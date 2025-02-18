Did Amber Heard change her name to escape Hollywood for good?

Amber Heard has left her Hollywood life behind, embracing a fresh start in Spain under a new identity—Martha Jane Cannary. This transformation comes after years of intense public scrutiny, particularly following her highly publicised legal battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Now, she seems determined to carve out a new, quieter existence, far from the relentless media circus that once defined her life.

But why the name Martha Jane Cannary? The choice is no coincidence. It was the real name of Calamity Jane, the legendary frontierswoman known for her defiant spirit, independence, and refusal to conform to societal norms. Some speculate that Heard sees herself as a modern-day version of this rebellious figure, someone who has faced public trials and emerged on her own terms. Others believe the name change is a strategic move, allowing her to detach from her past and reinvent herself in a more private setting. Either way, it seems like a conscious effort to shed her former identity and embrace a new chapter.





Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp during a break in their highly publicized trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse Getty Images

Following her highly publicised defamation trial, Heard retreated to Mallorca before settling in Madrid, where she now enjoys a quieter, more anonymous life. Spain offers her something Hollywood never could—peace. Away from flashing cameras and tabloid headlines, she is reportedly focused on raising her daughter, Oonagh Paige, enjoying the local culture and embracing the simplicity of everyday life.

Amber Heard showcases a creation for L'Oreal during the Women's Spring-Summer 2020 presentation Getty Images

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp remains in the public eye. Though his career took a hit after the trial, rumours persist about a potential return to Pirates of the Caribbean. Fans continue to push for his comeback, ensuring he stays relevant in entertainment circles. He even received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival for his role in Jeanne du Barry signalling his return to serious acting projects.

Only time will tell if this reinvention allows her to truly leave the drama behind and find the peace she seeks. But for now, Amber Heard or rather, Martha Jane Cannary is rewriting her story.