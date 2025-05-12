Skip to content
Amber Heard welcomes twins on Mother's Day and calls it the happiest moment of her life

The actress shares her joy on Mother's Day, calling the twins the "completion of her family."

Amber Heard Celebrates Mother’s Day with the Arrival of Her Twins

Amber Heard beams with joy as she celebrates Mother's Day with her expanded family including daughter Oonagh

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
Pooja Pillai
May 12, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Amber Heard recently shared a heart-warming announcement on Mother's Day, revealing that she has welcomed twins, a daughter named Agnes and a son named Ocean. The Hollywood star took to Instagram to share the news, posting a photo of her new-borns tiny feet and expressing her overwhelming joy.

In her post, Heard described how becoming a mother again has brought immense happiness, calling the twins the “completion of the family” she has longed to build. Reflecting on her journey, she opened up about the challenges she faced while choosing motherhood independently and emphasised how the experience has profoundly changed her life.


This is not the first time Heard has taken the unconventional route to motherhood. Four years ago, she welcomed her first child, daughter Oonagh, via surrogacy, openly discussing her decision to become a single mother and talking about the importance of women making choices about their lives without societal pressure. At the time, she spoke candidly about the significance of normalising the desire to have a child without necessarily being married.

Heard’s post on Mother’s Day also included a message of solidarity to mothers everywhere, celebrating the diverse paths women take to become parents. “To all the mums, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you,” she wrote, signing off with gratitude and love.

Amber Heard Celebrates Mother\u2019s Day with the Arrival of Her TwinsAmber Heard Celebrates Mother\u2019s Day with the Arrival of Her TwinsAmber Heard cradles her new-born twins Agnes and Ocean in a heartfelt Mother's Day postGetty Images


After welcoming Oonagh in 2021, Heard has been vocal about balancing motherhood with her career, often expressing her appreciation for the freedom to raise her daughter on her own terms. Following her high-profile legal battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp, she moved to Spain, seeking a quieter life focused on family. In recent interviews, friends and colleagues have shared that Heard is thriving, embracing motherhood wholeheartedly while maintaining a sense of peace and fulfilment.

Amber Heard Celebrates Mother\u2019s Day with the Arrival of Her TwinsThe Hollywood star embraces life in Spain with her three children after welcoming twins Agnes and OceanGetty Images


Though Heard keeps much of her personal life private, this heartfelt announcement shows how deeply she values family and the joy her children bring. As she embarks on this new chapter with Agnes, Ocean, and Oonagh, Heard’s story continues to resonate with many who choose unconventional paths to parenthood.

