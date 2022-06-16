Here’s what Amber Heard plans to tell daughter about Johnny Depp defamation trial

Heard welcomed her daughter via a surrogate in July 2021.

Amber Heard (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Following the infamous defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the actress is opening up after a jury sided with her ex-husband Johnny Depp in the case that granted him $10 million in damages.

The actress, who is mom to one-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige Heard, spoke to Today’s Savannah Guthrie about the impact this experience will have on her as a parent.

“One day you may want to tell your daughter about this or have to tell your daughter about everything that you’ve gone through,” Guthrie said to Heard. “What would you want to say?”

She responded: “I think no matter what, it will mean something. I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Heard added that her life post-trial will revolve a lot more around Oonagh. “I get to be a mom, like, full time, you know?” she said. “Where I’m not having to juggle calls with lawyers.” Heard welcomed her daughter via a surrogate in July 2021.

She broke the news on Instagram with a snapshot of herself with her baby lying in bed together. “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms,” Heard wrote. “I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

Depp has two kids with his ex-Vanessa Paradis: son Jack, 20, and daughter Lily-Rose, 23. He said part of his motivation in pursuing the trial against Heard was to do so for his children. “Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that,” he said in his reaction to the verdict.

“I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up,” he added, sharing that the “jury gave me my life back.”