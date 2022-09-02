Website Logo
  Friday, September 02, 2022
Reports claim Amber Heard unable to digest Johnny Depp’s success; relying on her sister Whitney for ‘continued support’

In other news, Depp’s friend Doug Stanhope has called out Heard and referred to her as someone who “seemed to be f**king with his head”.

Amber Heard (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

It has been a few months since Johnny Depp registered a rousing victory in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, but the two still continue occupying a lot of space in media outlets for one reason or the other.

The latest we hear is that after losing the trial, Heard has been counting on the ‘continued support’ of her sister Whitney. Some media outlets report that the actress has been unable to deal with Depp’s continued success within the media after the victory. A source close to the actress has made some revelations to an entertainment website.

The source told the publication, “Whitney has been a pillar of strength for Amber throughout this whole ordeal and she doesn’t know what she would do without her by her side. Especially since Amber knows it was a lot to deal with and she couldn’t have done it without her.”

In other news, Depp’s friend Doug Stanhope has called out Heard and referred to her as someone who “seemed to be f**king with his head”.

“His wife, Amber Heard, seemed to be f**king with his head again, I assume using this opportunity of his weakness to manipulate him even more, and harder. Amber seemed to have played the part of Johnny’s ever-doting placater. The cruel dysfunction in this marriage was nothing that you haven’t seen up close with your own friends if you haven’t suffered through it yourself,” the stand-up comedian wrote about the time when Depp had lost his mother to an illness in 2016, days before Heard submitted papers for divorce.

“Someone close to you, stuck in an abusive relationship, who will never concede that they are actually being abused or if they do, they will blame it on any other circumstance, or themselves, and keep deeper and for worse,” Stanhope added.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

