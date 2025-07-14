Skip to content
 
Donald Trump Jr and girlfriend Bettina Anderson flaunt PDA ahead of FIFA Club World Cup final​

The couple looked inseparable ahead of the Club World Cup final as they waited for President Trump’s arrival in New Jersey.

Donald Trump Jr and girlfriend Bettina Anderson

Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson turn heads with intense PDA before Trump’s Club World Cup appearance

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 14, 2025
Highlights:

  • Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson were seen getting intimate at Teterboro Airport before heading to the FIFA Club World Cup final.
  • The couple matched in white shirts and embraced publicly while awaiting President Donald Trump and Melania Trump.
  • Anderson defended Don Jr online earlier this year after a New York Magazine article criticised him.
  • Trump Jr’s ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle was recently appointed US Ambassador to Greece, while ex-wife Vanessa is now dating Tiger Woods.

Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson turned heads over the weekend with an unabashed public display of affection on the tarmac in Teterboro, New Jersey, just before President Trump and Melania Trump landed ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup final. The couple, who have been together since mid-2024, looked inseparable as they hugged, kissed, and held hands openly, seemingly unconcerned by the presence of others or nearby cameras.

 Donald Trump Jr and girlfriend Bettina Anderson All eyes on Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson as their PDA grabs attention before Trump’s arrivalGetty Images


Pair step out in matching whites before heading to historic match

Wearing coordinated white button-downs, Don Jr and Bettina appeared relaxed and smitten as they waited to join Trump Sr at the MetLife Stadium. This year’s match was particularly significant as it marked the first time the United States hosted the tournament.
The couple continued to cosy up at the stadium, where they watched the final together from the stands, adding another public outing to a growing list of appearances.

 Donald Trump Jr and girlfriend Bettina Anderson Donald Trump Jr and girlfriend Bettina Anderson steal the spotlight with PDA at New Jersey airportGetty Images


Relationship has been going strong since summer 2024

Their relationship became public in December 2024. A source close to the couple told Us Weekly at the time that Anderson offered something new for Trump Jr, a relationship "just about them" with no strings attached.

Since then, they’ve been spotted at multiple high-profile events, including the amfAR Gala in Cannes, the Super Bowl in New Orleans, and a Sublime concert during LIV Golf Miami. By January 2025, reports suggested the couple were already living together.

 Donald Trump Jr and girlfriend Bettina Anderson Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson depart the White House to attend the Military ParadeGetty Images


Bettina claps back at critics over Don Jr’s public image

When New York Magazine published a scathing piece on Trump Jr earlier this year, labelling him a “spoiled heir” and claiming he was the “most despised” member of the Trump family, Anderson didn’t stay quiet.

Posting to her Instagram Stories, she mocked the article’s “insider” claims and fired back with the quote: “Rumours are started by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots.” She described her boyfriend as “the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful and brilliant person.”

 Donald Trump Jr and girlfriend Bettina Anderson Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr spotted in a candid moment Getty Images


Trump Jr’s past with Kimberly Guilfoyle and Vanessa Trump

Before Anderson, Trump Jr was engaged to former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle. They ended their relationship in late 2024, just before the US election. Despite the split, Trump Jr later praised her after President Trump appointed Guilfoyle as Ambassador to Greece.

 Donald Trump Jr and girlfriend Bettina Anderson Donald Trump Jr. with Bettina Anderson ahead of US President Donald Trump's addressGetty Images


“Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond,” he said in a statement. “I could not be more proud of her.” His ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, has also moved on. She’s now reportedly in a serious relationship with golf legend Tiger Woods.

trump familybettina andersoncelebrity couplesfifa world cupdonald trump jr

Keep ReadingShow less
Keep ReadingShow less
Keep ReadingShow less
Keep ReadingShow less
Keep ReadingShow less
