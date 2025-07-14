Donald Trump Jr and girlfriend Bettina Anderson flaunt PDA ahead of FIFA Club World Cup final​

Highlights:

Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson were seen getting intimate at Teterboro Airport before heading to the FIFA Club World Cup final.

The couple matched in white shirts and embraced publicly while awaiting President Donald Trump and Melania Trump.

Anderson defended Don Jr online earlier this year after a New York Magazine article criticised him.

Trump Jr’s ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle was recently appointed US Ambassador to Greece, while ex-wife Vanessa is now dating Tiger Woods.

Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson turned heads over the weekend with an unabashed public display of affection on the tarmac in Teterboro, New Jersey, just before President Trump and Melania Trump landed ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup final. The couple, who have been together since mid-2024, looked inseparable as they hugged, kissed, and held hands openly, seemingly unconcerned by the presence of others or nearby cameras.

Pair step out in matching whites before heading to historic match

Wearing coordinated white button-downs, Don Jr and Bettina appeared relaxed and smitten as they waited to join Trump Sr at the MetLife Stadium. This year’s match was particularly significant as it marked the first time the United States hosted the tournament.

The couple continued to cosy up at the stadium, where they watched the final together from the stands, adding another public outing to a growing list of appearances.

Relationship has been going strong since summer 2024

Their relationship became public in December 2024. A source close to the couple told Us Weekly at the time that Anderson offered something new for Trump Jr, a relationship "just about them" with no strings attached.

Since then, they’ve been spotted at multiple high-profile events, including the amfAR Gala in Cannes, the Super Bowl in New Orleans, and a Sublime concert during LIV Golf Miami. By January 2025, reports suggested the couple were already living together.

Bettina claps back at critics over Don Jr’s public image

When New York Magazine published a scathing piece on Trump Jr earlier this year, labelling him a “spoiled heir” and claiming he was the “most despised” member of the Trump family, Anderson didn’t stay quiet.

Posting to her Instagram Stories, she mocked the article’s “insider” claims and fired back with the quote: “Rumours are started by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots.” She described her boyfriend as “the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful and brilliant person.”

Trump Jr’s past with Kimberly Guilfoyle and Vanessa Trump

Before Anderson, Trump Jr was engaged to former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle. They ended their relationship in late 2024, just before the US election. Despite the split, Trump Jr later praised her after President Trump appointed Guilfoyle as Ambassador to Greece.

“Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond,” he said in a statement. “I could not be more proud of her.” His ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, has also moved on. She’s now reportedly in a serious relationship with golf legend Tiger Woods.