Jennifer Lopez and Donald Trump Jr on list for Udaipur’s most expensive wedding of the year

Highlights:

Big names flying into Rajasthan for the four-day celebration

Jennifer Lopez expected to perform alongside Black Coffee

Donald Trump Jr staying under tight security at The Leela Palace

Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor already in the guest list

Ceremonies spread across The Leela Palace, City Palace and Jagmandir

It didn’t feel like a normal Friday evening in Udaipur. The keyword “Jennifer Lopez wedding performance” has been trending locally as convoys, tinted SUVs, and security teams moved through the narrow roads near Lake Pichola. One detail kept coming up from hotel staff: US president’s son Donald Trump Jr has checked in under heavy protection.

What is the Jennifer Lopez wedding performance about

Jennifer Lopez is expected to perform as part of the celebrations for the wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of US-based industrialist Raju Ramalinga Mantena. It’s unusual even for India’s big-ticket private weddings to get someone of her scale. Local organisers said South African DJ Black Coffee will also take the stage. Dutch producer Tiësto already performed on Thursday night at The Leela Palace. Hotel staff whispered that security rehearsals started days ago. Sniffer dogs, access checks, even boats patrolling parts of the lake.

Donald Trump Jr’s arrival and the security build-up

Trump Jr flew into Udaipur late Friday. From the airport to The Leela Palace, the route was secured with police, private guards, and US-attached personnel. He’s expected to stay throughout the wedding. Earlier, he stopped at the Taj Mahal in Agra and Vantara in Jamnagar, part of a private travel schedule ahead of the festivities.

Bollywood stars at the wedding

The guest list reads like a film awards front row with around 600 guests expected. A musical evening at Zenana Mahal was the first major social event. The haldi is set for 22 November. The wedding is scheduled for the morning of 23 November at Jagmandir. The reception follows the same evening.

Inside The Leela Palace wedding set-up

The venue has been done in deep reds and golds, part of a royal theme. Chandeliers hang low. Flowers everywhere. The couches, cushions, even the lamps look customised. Other venues including Manek Chowk and Jagmandir are also decorated. Locals said the scale feels similar to the Ambani celebrations that once put Udaipur on the global luxury map.