Was Jennifer Lopez really paid £1.5m to perform at Udaipur wedding?

Highlights:

Big buzz around Jennifer Lopez’s wedding fee at the Udaipur gala

Pop star reportedly paid around £1.5 million (₹18 crore) for her full concert set

Bollywood names took over other nights of the four-day programme

Her Manish Malhotra outfit became its own talking point

Videos from the lakeside venue kept spilling online through the weekend

Jennifer Lopez’s wedding fee became the biggest chatter at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s grand Udaipur celebrations, a detail that even overshadowed her Manish Malhotra sari. The 56-year-old flew in for a three-day stay and walked away with a cheque that’s hard to ignore: roughly £1.5 million (₹18 crore), as reported by Page Six.

Jennifer Lopez on stage at Jagmandir Island Palace commanding the crowd Instagram Screengrab/wizcraft.weddings





Why Jennifer Lopez’s wedding fee turned into the headline of the week

You could hear the talk anywhere, between ceremonies, near the boats, even from hotel staff who’d picked it up from chauffeurs. By morning, every feed had the same clips. Lopez played her full show at Jagmandir on 23 November, the closing night. The sum matched the scale. It’s rare for a wedding to book an international act of this size, and rarer still for the fee to get confirmed so fast.





What Jennifer Lopez brought to the Udaipur stage

She switched from a rose-gold Manish Malhotra sari earlier in the day to sharp, sparkly bodysuits once she stepped on stage. The setlist ran through On the Floor, Get Right, Ain’t Your Mama and others.

One clip from X showed her raising a toast with the bride and groom on stage, glasses lifted, music still ringing across the lake. The pace, the fireworks, the half-moment pauses between songs; it all felt like she was delivering a festival slot.





How the wedding programme built up to the Jennifer Lopez moment

The wedding ran for four days, shifting between The Leela Palace and the island at Jagmandir.

Night one started with Tiësto and after that the film lot took over. Ranveer showed up loud, Kriti dropped in, Varun followed, then Shahid, Janhvi, Madhuri, Nora, Jacqueline.

Friday had its own messy rhythm with Karan Johar and Sophie Choudry talking over the mic and music. When Lopez finally walked out, the crowd had already sat through hours of dance numbers and celebrity turns, so the lift in the room was instant.





What the Jennifer Lopez wedding fee says about the Udaipur event

The couple, Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju, come from families rooted in pharma and tech. Their guest list reflected that mix with CEOs, global investors, a few political names, and stars from India and abroad.





There was chatter about the cost of the island venue too. Jagmandir’s wedding packages start around £85,700 (₹90 lakh), and that’s before adding décor, hospitality, and transport across the lake.

Still, the figure everyone kept returning to wasn’t the venue or the flowers. It was Lopez’s number, £1.5 million for a night’s performance, folded neatly into a wedding that didn’t hold back on anything.