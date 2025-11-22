Ranveer Singh dances with Donald Trump Jr’s partner on stage at Udaipur wedding in unexpected moment

Highlights:

Ranveer pulls Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson into the spotlight

Viral clip from Netra Mantena’s sangeet goes viral

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan also hit the stage

Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber expected later in the celebrations

A video from the Udaipur wedding celebrations of Netra Mantena has gained wide attention after Ranveer Singh made Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson dance to his song What Jhumka. The sangeet was held on Friday evening and saw several Bollywood names on stage, along with global guests. The sangeet was part of the wedding celebrations for Netra Mantena, daughter of US-based billionaire couple Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena.

Ranveer Singh pulls Donald Trump Jr’s partner on stage during Udaipur wedding while Trump Jr watches Instagram Screengrab/wizcraft.weddings and iifa





The What Jhumka moment everyone noticed

The clip making rounds shows Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson already dancing on stage. Then Ranveer slides in. He jokes a bit, signals to the DJ, and suddenly What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani takes over.

Trump Jr tries to keep up. Bettina looks more relaxed, smiling through the steps. After that, Aankh Marey from Simmba came on. People on stage kept dancing. Ranveer picked up a mic and did a part of Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy.





Why this matters

Big Indian weddings often have celebrity entertainers, but seeing Ranveer Singh and Donald Trump Jr share a dance floor felt unusual for fans. Guests say the evening was hosted by Karan Johar. Shahid Kapoor also performed. Varun Dhawan did not stay on stage the whole time. He walked down and danced near the front row. Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez had short sets too.





Who else is expected

Jennifer Lopez is in Udaipur for the wedding schedule and security has been heavy around the hotel area. Roads near the lakeside stretch are partially restricted, and staff at nearby properties said most rooms were reserved for guests linked to the celebrations.

Jennifer Lopez laughs off on-stage mishap at Warsaw concert Instagram Screengrab/jlosgolden





Ranveer Singh’s work update

Ranveer Singh has a film coming out on 5 December called Dhurandhar. Aditya Dhar is directing it and the cast has R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna.