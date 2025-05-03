Skip to content
This food fuels Tom Cruise before he performs daring stunts for action films

Cruise explained the importance of his morning meal in maintaining energy

Tom cruise

'The Final Reckoning' is expected to mark the conclusion of Ethan Hunt’s storyline

Gayathri Kallukaran
May 03, 2025
Tom Cruise, 62, has shared details of his high-calorie breakfast routine that fuels his extreme stunt work in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The actor, known for performing his own action sequences, revealed in an interview with People magazine that he consumes a “massive breakfast” before attempting high-risk feats such as wing-walking, plane jumps, and mountain climbs.

Cruise explained the importance of his morning meal in maintaining energy during physically demanding scenes, particularly those performed at high altitude. “I actually eat a massive breakfast,” he said. “The amount of energy it takes — I train so hard for that wing-walking. I’ll eat, like, sausage and almost a dozen eggs and bacon and toast and coffee and fluids. Oh, I’m eating! Picture: It’s cold up there. We’re at high altitude. My body is burning a lot.”

Director Christopher McQuarrie, who returns to helm the eighth instalment in the franchise, praised Cruise’s dedication, stating: “Anytime you see Tom in the plane, he’s at the controls. He’s basically a one-man film crew: operating the camera, acting and flying.”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is scheduled for release in Indian cinemas on 17 May 2025, six days earlier than its originally planned global debut on 23 May. The trailer, released earlier this year, features Cruise performing a series of high-octane stunts, including aerial jumps and underwater sequences, which have become synonymous with the franchise.

The film sees Cruise reprise his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, a character he first played in 1996. The cast also includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning is expected to mark the conclusion of Ethan Hunt’s storyline, though it remains to be seen whether Cruise will retire from the role completely. The film continues the tradition of practical effects and real stunts that have helped define the Mission: Impossible series over the past three decades.

