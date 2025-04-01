Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell reveals Tom Cruise's advice to overcome social anxiety

A topic that resonates with many, including those working in the intense world of Hollywood

Hayley Atwell Reveals Tom Cruise’s Advice on Social Anxiety

Atwell explained that Cruise’s advice helped her focus on identifying the sources of her anxiety

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 01, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Hayley Atwell has opened up about the helpful advice Tom Cruise gave her on how to cope with social anxiety, a topic that resonates with many, including those working in the intense world of Hollywood. Atwell, known for her role as Peggy Carter in Marvel films and for starring alongside Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (2023), revealed how Cruise's wisdom has helped her deal with nervousness in large social gatherings, something she’s not immune to despite her prominent career.

As Atwell prepares to reprise her role in what is expected to be the last chapter of the Mission: Impossible series, The Final Reckoning, due for release in May, her reflections on social anxiety offer an insightful perspective on how even the most successful stars experience self-doubt. She recently discussed this on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, explaining how she often battles the feelings that come with being in a room full of people.

Atwell acknowledged that social anxiety is common, especially in the present day, when personal insecurities can often be exacerbated by the pressures of social media and public perception. She candidly shared how, in such situations, she tends to overthink and withdraw, constantly questioning whether she seems awkward or out of place.

This is where Tom Cruise’s advice came into play, something that has stuck with Atwell since their time working together on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. According to Atwell, Cruise gave her a pep talk about reframing her experience. Rather than retreating inward and allowing the anxiety to take over, Cruise encouraged her to focus on the external. “Try doing the opposite. Try to look out, look around the room, and go, ‘Where is it? Where is the thing that I have attached to my insecurity?’”

Atwell explained that Cruise’s advice helped her focus on identifying the source of her insecurity, whether it’s a particular person or an uncomfortable memory. Instead of retreating into herself, Cruise suggested confronting the anxiety head-on by acknowledging it and giving it a name. “Where does it live outside of me and, if I look at it for long enough, the anxiety then can have a name,” Atwell recalled. This method, according to Atwell, helps in transforming the overwhelming feeling of anxiety into something more manageable and actionable.

She revealed that once she could name the anxiety, whether it was jealousy, loneliness, or insecurity, the feeling would dissipate, allowing her to address it. This shift in perspective has proven to be an invaluable tool in her personal and professional life, especially in the high-pressure world of Hollywood.

In addition to this profound advice, Atwell shared that working with Cruise on set has been an enriching experience. She described him as “very kind, very professional,” and admitted to being in awe of his presence when she first started working alongside him. “When I started, I was very aware of the rarefied air around him and how there is no one like him,” Atwell said. “He is a one-man studio.” She went on to praise how Cruise fosters an environment where others can thrive. “Tom really likes people to thrive on set,” she added, emphasizing the positive atmosphere that encourages creativity without fear of failure.

As the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning draws near, Atwell discussed the prospect of the franchise coming to an end. Despite the film’s title, Atwell mused, “I mean, look, they called it The Final Reckoning,” but was quick to acknowledge the possibility that the Mission: Impossible saga could continue. “On the other hand, ‘Tom Cruise’ and ‘final’ are oxymorons, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes, ‘Wait, maybe…’” With Cruise’s relentless drive and love for action-packed filmmaking, it’s hard to believe Mission: Impossible could ever fully come to a close.

Whether or not The Final Reckoning is indeed the end of the Mission: Impossible saga, Atwell’s reflections on working with Tom Cruise offer a glimpse into what makes him not only an exceptional actor but also a mentor to those around him. His influence extends beyond the big screen, with his thoughtful advice about confronting personal insecurities resonating with Atwell and many others in the industry.

- YouTubeYoutube/ Paramount Pictures

As Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning gears up for its release on 21 May, fans are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the action-packed franchise, one that has captured audiences for over two decades. Whether this is truly the final mission or not, there’s no doubt that Cruise’s legacy in the world of action films, and his impact on his colleagues, will endure.

dead reckoninghollywoodlegacylonelinesspodcastthe final reckoningselfdoubthayley atwellmission impossible

Related News

Mythili Prakash's all-female show 'She's Auspicious' humanises the goddess
Theatre

Mythili Prakash's all-female show 'She's Auspicious' humanises the goddess

Shiveena Haque
Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ Poster Unveiled
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan’s latest Netflix film ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ drops an intriguing new poster

"Kanye West's Controversial Statements About His Children and Feud with Kim Kardashian"
Entertainment

Kanye West’s shocking revelation about his children and feud with Kim Kardashian shakes the internet

single-use vapes-iStock
News

Shops told to clear single-use vapes before ban starts on June 1

More For You

Empuraan Storm: Success, Censorship Debate & Political Attacks

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal at a press meet for L2: Empuraan

Instagram/empuraanmovie

L2: Empuraan - A film that shattered records and sparked a political storm

Few films manage to be both a record-breaking success and a lightning rod for controversy at the same time. But L2: Empuraan, the much-hyped sequel to Lucifer, has done exactly that. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial, starring Mohanlal, has not only rewritten and shattered box office history but also sparked a nationwide debate on censorship, political narratives, and artistic freedom.

On one hand, it’s the fastest Malayalam film to gross £5.1 million (₹50 crore) in Kerala, the first Malayalam film to cross £10.2 million (₹100 crore) overseas, and a £20.4 million (₹200 crore) club entrant within just five days. On the other hand, it has been accused of pushing a political agenda, leading to 2m 8s, 24 last-minute cuts, a legal battle, and a full-blown culture war.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sam Mendes Unveils Cast for Beatles Biopic Four-Film Event in 2028

The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event, directed by Sam Mendes

Instagram/Sonypictures

Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan & more: Sam Mendes’ Beatles Biopics' cast revealed for the epic four-film event in 2028

Hollywood is about to take us on a journey like never before through the lives of ‘The Beatles,’ one member at a time! Director Sam Mendes, known for films like 1917 and Skyfall, has revealed the actors who’ll step into the shoes of John, Paul, George, and Ringo in four separate biopics, all hitting theatres in April 2028.

Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon, Paul Mescal takes on Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan becomes Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn transforms into George Harrison. The announcement came at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where Mendes and the cast surprised the crowd. Instead of cramming the band’s epic story into one movie or stretching it into a series, Mendes chose a different approach: four interconnected films, each diving deep into a different Beatle’s life.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya & Abhishek Bachchan’s Viral ‘Kajra Re’ Dance

Throwback to a precious family moment when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a heart-warming old picture with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya

Instagram/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, and Abhishek Bachchan’s 'Kajra re' dance at family wedding goes viral

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya recently created an unforgettable desi family moment at a wedding in Pune when they danced together to the iconic track 'Kajra Re.' Aaradhya Bachchan had turned heads at the event for her stunning desi look. Dressed in a beautiful white lehenga with delicate embroidery and pearl detailing, the 12-year-old donned a fresh, traditional style that left fans thoroughly impressed.


Keep ReadingShow less
Tom Holland Teases a Fresh Start with ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Tom Holland teases a fresh start as Spider-Man in Brand New Day, promising a new direction for Peter Parker

Pinterest

Tom Holland's Spider-Man storyline gets a fresh start with 'Brand new day' in 2026

Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man adventure is officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, marking a shift from the previous "Home" theme that defined his earlier films. The announcement came during CinemaCon, where director Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings shared his excitement for the project, calling himself a long-time fan of the web-slinger’s relatable struggles and humour.

Holland, currently filming elsewhere, sent a video message teasing the film’s direction. “We left you hanging with No Way Homes cliffhanger,” he said, “but this is a clean slate. A real fresh start.” Cretton added that his team is deep in development, obsessing over everything from the suit design to swinging sequences, aiming to deliver something audiences haven’t seen before.

Keep ReadingShow less
Priyanka Chopra’s Funny Prank on Abhishek Bachchan & Rani Mukerj

Throwback to when Priyanka Chopra turned the tables on Abhishek Bachchan with a cheeky text to Rani Mukerji

Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra pranked Abhishek Bachchan by sending an ‘I miss you’ text to Rani Mukerji leaving her confused!

Bollywood friendships often lead to some hilarious behind-the-scenes moments, and one such incident involved Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji. During the filming of Bluffmaster in 2005, Priyanka decided to get back at Abhishek for a prank he played on her, leading to a fun mix-up with Rani Mukerji.

Abhishek Bachchan, known for his playful nature and pranks on set, had hidden Priyanka’s phone by sitting on it, leaving her searching for it everywhere. When he finally had to stand up, she discovered what had happened. To get even, Priyanka found the perfect opportunity when Abhishek left his phone unattended. She, along with actor Riteish Deshmukh, planned to strike back.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc