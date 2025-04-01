Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell reveals Tom Cruise's advice to overcome social anxiety

Hayley Atwell has opened up about the helpful advice Tom Cruise gave her on how to cope with social anxiety, a topic that resonates with many, including those working in the intense world of Hollywood. Atwell, known for her role as Peggy Carter in Marvel films and for starring alongside Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (2023), revealed how Cruise's wisdom has helped her deal with nervousness in large social gatherings, something she’s not immune to despite her prominent career.

As Atwell prepares to reprise her role in what is expected to be the last chapter of the Mission: Impossible series, The Final Reckoning, due for release in May, her reflections on social anxiety offer an insightful perspective on how even the most successful stars experience self-doubt. She recently discussed this on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, explaining how she often battles the feelings that come with being in a room full of people.

Atwell acknowledged that social anxiety is common, especially in the present day, when personal insecurities can often be exacerbated by the pressures of social media and public perception. She candidly shared how, in such situations, she tends to overthink and withdraw, constantly questioning whether she seems awkward or out of place.

This is where Tom Cruise’s advice came into play, something that has stuck with Atwell since their time working together on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. According to Atwell, Cruise gave her a pep talk about reframing her experience. Rather than retreating inward and allowing the anxiety to take over, Cruise encouraged her to focus on the external. “Try doing the opposite. Try to look out, look around the room, and go, ‘Where is it? Where is the thing that I have attached to my insecurity?’”

Atwell explained that Cruise’s advice helped her focus on identifying the source of her insecurity, whether it’s a particular person or an uncomfortable memory. Instead of retreating into herself, Cruise suggested confronting the anxiety head-on by acknowledging it and giving it a name. “Where does it live outside of me and, if I look at it for long enough, the anxiety then can have a name,” Atwell recalled. This method, according to Atwell, helps in transforming the overwhelming feeling of anxiety into something more manageable and actionable.

She revealed that once she could name the anxiety, whether it was jealousy, loneliness, or insecurity, the feeling would dissipate, allowing her to address it. This shift in perspective has proven to be an invaluable tool in her personal and professional life, especially in the high-pressure world of Hollywood.

In addition to this profound advice, Atwell shared that working with Cruise on set has been an enriching experience. She described him as “very kind, very professional,” and admitted to being in awe of his presence when she first started working alongside him. “When I started, I was very aware of the rarefied air around him and how there is no one like him,” Atwell said. “He is a one-man studio.” She went on to praise how Cruise fosters an environment where others can thrive. “Tom really likes people to thrive on set,” she added, emphasizing the positive atmosphere that encourages creativity without fear of failure.

As the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning draws near, Atwell discussed the prospect of the franchise coming to an end. Despite the film’s title, Atwell mused, “I mean, look, they called it The Final Reckoning,” but was quick to acknowledge the possibility that the Mission: Impossible saga could continue. “On the other hand, ‘Tom Cruise’ and ‘final’ are oxymorons, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes, ‘Wait, maybe…’” With Cruise’s relentless drive and love for action-packed filmmaking, it’s hard to believe Mission: Impossible could ever fully come to a close.

Whether or not The Final Reckoning is indeed the end of the Mission: Impossible saga, Atwell’s reflections on working with Tom Cruise offer a glimpse into what makes him not only an exceptional actor but also a mentor to those around him. His influence extends beyond the big screen, with his thoughtful advice about confronting personal insecurities resonating with Atwell and many others in the industry.

As Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning gears up for its release on 21 May, fans are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the action-packed franchise, one that has captured audiences for over two decades. Whether this is truly the final mission or not, there’s no doubt that Cruise’s legacy in the world of action films, and his impact on his colleagues, will endure.