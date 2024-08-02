Tom Cruise set for daring stunt at Paris Olympics handover

The Olympic flag would be transferred from Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo to LA mayor Karen Bass on August 11.

Tom Cruise at the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

HOLLYWOOD superstar Tom Cruise is expected to attend the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics on August 11.The action star, famous for films like the Mission Impossible series, Top Gun, and Edge of Tomorrow, is reportedly set to perform a stunt during the event as the Olympic flag is handed over to Los Angeles, the host city for the 2028 Games, according to Deadline, which cited a well-placed source.

“Expect a major Hollywood production,” the publication said quoting the source.

Although the details about the event are kept secret, the Olympic flag would be transferred from Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo to LA mayor Karen Bass.

Hollywood website TMZ was the first to report Cruise’s involvement in the closing ceremony and claimed that the actor, known for his dare devil approach to action, is planning an “epic stunt” for the Olympics as well.

The plan, the website said, involved the actor “rappelling down from the top of Stade de France … landing on the stadium field and carrying the official Olympic flag”.

Paris was a major setting in Cruise’s 2018 Mission Impossible: Fallout.

The 2028 Summer Olympics will run from July 14-30 in Los Angeles, which also hosted the Games in 1932 and 1984. (PTI)