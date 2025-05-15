Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Tom Cruise tears up as Cannes crowd gives a five-minute standing ovation to ‘Mission: Impossible’ finale

The emotional world premiere celebrated 30 years of Ethan Hunt and turned out to be Cruise’s most personal moment on the Cannes red carpet.

Tom Cruise

Fans cheer as Tom Cruise walks the Cannes red carpet for The Final Reckoning premiere

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 15, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Tom Cruise had a heartfelt moment at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival when his latest film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, received a five-minute standing ovation at its world premiere. The 62-year-old actor was visibly moved as the crowd at the Grand Théâtre Lumière cheered him on, acknowledging his 30-year run as Ethan Hunt in the blockbuster franchise.

Cruise walked the aisle surrounded by applause, joined by director Christopher McQuarrie and co-stars including Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales. Moments later, he took the mic to thank the audience, calling the experience a dream come true. “I’ve been lucky to entertain you with this series for three decades,” he said, adding a heartfelt tribute to McQuarrie, who has directed the last four films in the series.

The Cannes premiere was a grand affair. A 40-piece orchestra played the iconic Mission: Impossible theme as the cast walked the red carpet. Fans held up posters from Cruise’s earlier films, and some paid tribute to his Top Gun co-star Val Kilmer. Cruise, known for his genuine connection with fans, took time to sign autographs and pose for photos.

Greg Tarzan Davis, Angela Bassett, Tom Cruise, Tramell Tillman, Hannah Waddingham, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales and Erik Jendresen at Cannes 2025Getty Images


This premiere is, in fact, Cruise’s return to Cannes after Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, which received a six-minute ovation and a jet flyover. While this time lacked such theatrics, the emotional impact was no less powerful. The actor was seen clasping his heart, overwhelmed by the audience’s love.

The film, which picks up from 2023’s Dead Reckoning Part One, is being touted as the final chapter in the Ethan Hunt saga. Though Cruise hinted it’s a culmination of 30 years of work, he stopped short of calling it his last. “Let people watch it and decide,” he said.

The Final Reckoning opens in India on 17 May, six days ahead of its global release, and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Given the high production costs and moderate performance of the previous film, the stakes are high. But with Cruise’s relentless promotion across countries and a warm Cannes reception, the franchise may be gearing up for one last big win.

cannes 2025christopher mcquarrieethan huntglobal releasered carpetstanding ovationval kilmertom cruise mission impossible

Related News

Aamir Khan and Jr NTR
Entertainment

Aamir Khan and Jr NTR ready to clash on screen? Two biopics on Dadasaheb Phalke in the making

Shabana Mahmood
UK

Emergency plan to free recalled offenders sparks safety concerns

5 most iconic Eurovision performances
Entertainment

The 5 most iconic Eurovision performances of all time

Harvard's copy of Magna carta
UK

British scholars claim Harvard's copy of Magna carta is 'genuine'

More For You

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson expresses frustration over Oscars snubbing Avengers Endgame for Best Picture

Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson slams Oscars for snubbing 'Avengers: Endgame' for Best Picture and calls out lengthy award shows

Scarlett Johansson has once again voiced her frustration over the Oscars overlooking Avengers: Endgame for the Best Picture category. The actress, known for portraying Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, expressed her disbelief during an interview. She questioned how a film as groundbreaking and successful as Endgame managed to receive only one nomination, for visual effects, at the 2020 Academy Awards.

“It was an impossible movie that shouldn’t have worked, yet it did, both as a film and as a cultural moment,” Johansson remarked. She pointed out that the film not only pushed creative boundaries but also became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Despite its global impact and critical acclaim, Endgame remained absent from major Oscar categories, including Best Picture.

Keep ReadingShow less
Superman

Lois confronts Superman as Lex invades the Fortress in new Superman trailer

Instagram/superman

Lois Lane confronts Superman as Lex Luthor invades the Fortress in the new trailer for James Gunn’s 'Superman'

James Gunn’s Superman is shaping up to be more than just another cape-and-costume affair. The latest trailer doesn’t just show off epic battles or a parade of DC heroes; instead, it throws us straight into a tense one-on-one between the Man of Steel and the woman who refuses to let him off the hook.

In this new version, Clark Kent, played by David Corenswet, is already known to Lois Lane as Superman. There’s no awkward glasses game here, just straight talk! And Lois isn’t starstruck. She’s sharp, sceptical, and not afraid to press him on the ethics of playing global policeman. Her questions about his involvement in a foreign conflict cut through the usual superhero fanfare. Was he saving lives, or stepping over a line?

Keep ReadingShow less
Shah Rukh Khan with cast of DDLJ musical

Shah Rukh Khan visits the cast of Come Fall in Love The DDLJ Musical during rehearsals in London

Getty Images

Shah Rukh Khan surprises cast of DDLJ musical in London ahead of UK premiere

Thirty years after Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge changed the face of Hindi cinema, the story is stepping onto the UK stage, and Shah Rukh Khan himself dropped by to witness it in the making.

The actor, who became a household name playing Raj in the original 1995 film, surprised the cast of Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical at their rehearsal space in London. With its UK premiere scheduled at Manchester Opera House from 29 May to 21 June, the stage show is a reimagined take on the beloved romance, directed once again by Aditya Chopra.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shamik Chakrabarti

Indian standup comedian Shamik Chakrabarti at Soho Theatre, London

Indian stand up star Shamik Chakrabarti makes hit UK debut at Soho Theatre

In his debut UK show – and first international performance – Indian stand-up comedian Shamik Chakrabarti took to the stage at Soho Theatre, London, with a deceptively low-key presence that quickly revealed a sharp wit beneath his ‘sensible nerd’ exterior.

The aptly titled Despite Appearances saw the bespectacled comic defy expectations. His softly spoken, academic demeanour gave way to punchlines filled with sly irony, sarcasm and culturally specific references that regularly caught the audience off guard.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lorde

Lorde announces her highly anticipated Ultrasound World Tour 2025 across the US, UK and Europe

Getty Images

Lorde's Ultrasound World Tour 2025 to hit US, UK and Europe with star-studded line-up

Summer might belong to Lorde, but fall is shaping up to be just as thrilling. Fresh off the release of her new album Virgin in June, the New Zealand singer is taking her show on the road, hitting cities across the US, UK and Europe from September through December. If her surprise performance in Washington Square Park was any indication, fans are in for something special.

In a personal note to her fans, Lorde described her concerts as a shared experience: "Every show is about us—bodies and machines creating something bigger together. Twelve years of making music just for us. This time, I’ve stripped things back to give us more space. I think Ultrasound could be our best work yet."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc