Tom Cruise tears up as Cannes crowd gives a five-minute standing ovation to ‘Mission: Impossible’ finale

Tom Cruise had a heartfelt moment at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival when his latest film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, received a five-minute standing ovation at its world premiere. The 62-year-old actor was visibly moved as the crowd at the Grand Théâtre Lumière cheered him on, acknowledging his 30-year run as Ethan Hunt in the blockbuster franchise.

Cruise walked the aisle surrounded by applause, joined by director Christopher McQuarrie and co-stars including Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales. Moments later, he took the mic to thank the audience, calling the experience a dream come true. “I’ve been lucky to entertain you with this series for three decades,” he said, adding a heartfelt tribute to McQuarrie, who has directed the last four films in the series.

The Cannes premiere was a grand affair. A 40-piece orchestra played the iconic Mission: Impossible theme as the cast walked the red carpet. Fans held up posters from Cruise’s earlier films, and some paid tribute to his Top Gun co-star Val Kilmer. Cruise, known for his genuine connection with fans, took time to sign autographs and pose for photos.

Greg Tarzan Davis, Angela Bassett, Tom Cruise, Tramell Tillman, Hannah Waddingham, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales and Erik Jendresen at Cannes 2025 Getty Images





This premiere is, in fact, Cruise’s return to Cannes after Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, which received a six-minute ovation and a jet flyover. While this time lacked such theatrics, the emotional impact was no less powerful. The actor was seen clasping his heart, overwhelmed by the audience’s love.

The film, which picks up from 2023’s Dead Reckoning Part One, is being touted as the final chapter in the Ethan Hunt saga. Though Cruise hinted it’s a culmination of 30 years of work, he stopped short of calling it his last. “Let people watch it and decide,” he said.

The Final Reckoning opens in India on 17 May, six days ahead of its global release, and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Given the high production costs and moderate performance of the previous film, the stakes are high. But with Cruise’s relentless promotion across countries and a warm Cannes reception, the franchise may be gearing up for one last big win.