Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spotted together again in London fuelling dating rumours

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have once again stirred conversation after being seen together in London for the second time in a month. On Friday, March 14, the two actors were spotted arriving at the London Heliport via helicopter. Both seemed relaxed and comfortable, dressed casually as they exchanged smiles and laughter with the heliport staff. Cruise wore black jeans with a brown shirt, while de Armas, 36, kept it simple in jeans, a white tee, and a black trench coat.
This isn’t the first time they’ve been seen in the same spot. The previous night, they were also photographed at the heliport, adding to the speculation about their connection. Representatives for both actors have yet to comment on these outings.
Their appearances follow an earlier sighting on February 13, when they were photographed in London’s Soho neighbourhood. On that occasion, de Armas was seen carrying takeout bags as they greeted fans before hopping into a taxi. At the time, a source mentioned they were dining with their agents, reportedly discussing future projects, and clarified there was “nothing romantic” going on, just professional conversations.
De Armas has previously praised Cruise’s dedication to action films, describing his stunt work as “mind-blowing” in a 2023 interview. She mentioned her growing appreciation for performing stunts herself, though she admitted she’s not quite on his level yet. “It’s painful, but rewarding,” she said at the time.
A glamorous moment from Ana’s past red carpet appearanceGetty Images
Meanwhile, Cruise is gearing up for the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, hitting theatres on May 23. When asked whether this would be the end for his character Ethan Hunt, he simply said, “You gotta see the movie.”
As for de Armas, she’s been linked in the past to Paul Boukadakis and actor Ben Affleck. Recently, she’s been seen with Manuel Anido Cuesta, stepson of Cuba’s president.
Tom Cruise flashing his signature smile at an eventGetty Images
Whether Cruise and de Armas are working together or something more personal is going on remains unconfirmed. For now, their London meetups have certainly kept fans and the media guessing. After all, repeated public appearances have a way of sparking interest, whether there’s truth to the rumours or not.