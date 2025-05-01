Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas celebrate her 37th birthday with a helicopter ride in London

This marks yet another public outing for the pair

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas

Birthday celebration further fuel curiosity about the pair’s relationship status

Page Six
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 01, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were spotted enjoying a helicopter ride in London as they celebrated her 37th birthday on Wednesday. The “Mission: Impossible” star, aged 62, and the “Knives Out” actress, who recently turned 37, appeared to be in high spirits as they made their way around the city, with Cruise seen in the co-pilot seat and de Armas stepping off the chopper with her two dogs.

De Armas, dressed casually in a hoodie and shorts, seemed to be in relaxed company as she marked her special day. This marks yet another public outing for the pair, who have been seen spending time together on multiple occasions over the past few months. Last month, the duo arrived in London by helicopter after a brief visit to Madrid. Paparazzi photos also captured the two boarding a chopper in Cruise's signature style. The pair was also spotted having dinner together in London’s Soho area shortly before this.

According to sources close to the couple, their dinner in Soho was nothing more than a casual meeting with their agents, during which they discussed potential future collaborations. There has been no official confirmation of a romantic relationship between the two, though their frequent outings continue to generate speculation.

Tom Cruise, who was most recently linked to Spanish singer Victoria Canal after meeting her at the Glastonbury Festival, has had a series of high-profile relationships. He was previously married to actresses Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, with whom he shares children, and was romantically involved with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, though the two parted ways in early 2024.

Ana de Armas, who gained widespread recognition for her role in “Blonde,” has had a number of notable relationships herself. She famously dated actor Ben Affleck from 2020 to 2021 and was previously married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet before they divorced in 2013. De Armas was also linked to Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis, with whom she dated until late 2024. More recently, she was seen kissing Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Díaz-Canel, in Madrid in November 2024.

The latest helicopter ride and birthday celebration further fuel curiosity about the pair’s relationship status, though it remains unclear whether they are simply friends or something more.

ben affleckbirthday celebrationsglastonbury festivalkatie holmesnicole kidmanromantic relationshipspanish singertom cruiseana de armas

Related News

indian idol 15 voices to the UK stage
Entertainment

Indian Idol 15 finalists set to bring their voices to the UK stage

derbyshire-fire
UK

Derbyshire wildfire prompts road closures and overnight monitoring

retro movie Suriya
Entertainment

Retro reviews say Suriya powers a visually striking but overstuffed gangster romance

Who is Muhammad Asim Malik, Pakistan's new NSA
News

Who is Muhammad Asim Malik, Pakistan's new NSA

More For You

David Attenborough

The film features unprecedented footage of bottom trawling

WWF

David Attenborough turns 99 with a powerful message on industrial fishing in new documentary ‘Ocean’

Sir David Attenborough is marking his 99th birthday with the release of Ocean, a new feature documentary in which the veteran naturalist speaks more strongly than ever before against the environmental destruction caused by industrial fishing.

The film, which opens in UK cinemas on 8 May, focuses heavily on bottom trawling, a method Attenborough describes as "draining the life from our oceans". In a particularly stark moment, he states that the scars left by these vessels on the seabed are so extensive that “the trails of destruction can be seen from space”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro affirms support for daughter Airyn

Getty

Robert De Niro ‘loves and supports’ daughter Airyn as she comes out as transgender

Robert De Niro has publicly expressed his support for his daughter Airyn De Niro after she came out as transgender.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran actor said: “I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is. I love all my children.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Misha Agarwal

Misha Agarwal’s family has shared the tragic details of her passing, urging others to recognise the impact of social media pressures on mental health

Instagram/themishaagrawalshow

Influencer Misha Agarwal felt 'worthless' over follower loss before suicide, says family

Misha Agarwal, a 24-year-old content creator, died by suicide on April 24, just two days before turning 25. Her family has now shared that Misha had been deeply disturbed by the loss of followers on her Instagram account, something that made her feel “worthless” in the final weeks of her life.

For Misha, Instagram wasn’t just a hobby, it was her world. Her only goal, her family said, was to reach one million followers. She even set that target as her phone’s lock screen. But when her follower count began to drop, it affected her more than anyone expected. She broke down often, fearing that her career was over.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anushka Sharma

From delivering powerhouse performances to making waves as a producer

Getty

Anushka birthday special – A look at the life and career of Anushka Sharma

Model-turned-actress Anushka Sharma has had a striking presence in Bollywood since making a winning debut with the hit film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008).

From delivering powerhouse performances to making waves as a producer, entrepreneur and humanitarian, she has consistently redefined the role of the modern movie star. She is also a devoted mother and one half of a power couple with cricket superstar Virat Kohli. As she turns 37 next Thursday (1), Eastern Eye marks the occasion with interesting facts about her.

Keep ReadingShow less
Instagram blocks Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and other Pakistani celebrity accounts in India after Pahalgam attack

Instagram restricts access to Pakistani celebrities' accounts in India amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam attack

Getty Images

Instagram blocks Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and other Pakistani celebrity accounts in India after Pahalgam attack

Following the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22, the Indian government has blocked the Instagram accounts of several popular Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and Sajal Aly. This move comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan after terrorists targeted tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people. The blocked accounts display a message stating, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, both well-known in India, were among the first to experience this restriction. Their profiles, along with those of other celebrities like Ali Zafar, Bilal Abbas, and Iqra Aziz, are now inaccessible to Indian users. Interestingly, other Pakistani stars like Fawad Khan and Fahad Mustafa still maintain active accounts in India.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc