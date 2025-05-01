Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas celebrate her 37th birthday with a helicopter ride in London

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were spotted enjoying a helicopter ride in London as they celebrated her 37th birthday on Wednesday. The “Mission: Impossible” star, aged 62, and the “Knives Out” actress, who recently turned 37, appeared to be in high spirits as they made their way around the city, with Cruise seen in the co-pilot seat and de Armas stepping off the chopper with her two dogs.
De Armas, dressed casually in a hoodie and shorts, seemed to be in relaxed company as she marked her special day. This marks yet another public outing for the pair, who have been seen spending time together on multiple occasions over the past few months. Last month, the duo arrived in London by helicopter after a brief visit to Madrid. Paparazzi photos also captured the two boarding a chopper in Cruise's signature style. The pair was also spotted having dinner together in London’s Soho area shortly before this.
According to sources close to the couple, their dinner in Soho was nothing more than a casual meeting with their agents, during which they discussed potential future collaborations. There has been no official confirmation of a romantic relationship between the two, though their frequent outings continue to generate speculation.
Tom Cruise, who was most recently linked to Spanish singer Victoria Canal after meeting her at the Glastonbury Festival, has had a series of high-profile relationships. He was previously married to actresses Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, with whom he shares children, and was romantically involved with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, though the two parted ways in early 2024.
Ana de Armas, who gained widespread recognition for her role in “Blonde,” has had a number of notable relationships herself. She famously dated actor Ben Affleck from 2020 to 2021 and was previously married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet before they divorced in 2013. De Armas was also linked to Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis, with whom she dated until late 2024. More recently, she was seen kissing Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Díaz-Canel, in Madrid in November 2024.
The latest helicopter ride and birthday celebration further fuel curiosity about the pair’s relationship status, though it remains unclear whether they are simply friends or something more.
