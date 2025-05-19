Tom Cruise calls Ana de Armas a ''force'' at ‘Mission: Impossible’ premiere as dating rumours heat up

The buzz surrounding Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas shows no signs of slowing down. The duo has been seen together on numerous occasions, from casual outings to high-profile events, fuelling rumours of a budding romance. Yet, both stars remain tight-lipped about the nature of their relationship, leaving fans guessing.

At the New York premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Cruise couldn’t help but compliment Ana de Armas, who stars in the upcoming John Wick spinoff, Ballerina. Speaking to Access Hollywood, the 60-year-old actor praised her talent, calling her a “force” and applauding her ability to balance drama and comedy effortlessly. He seemed genuinely impressed by her on-screen presence, describing her work with Keanu Reeves as captivating.





While Cruise’s words have sparked speculation, Ana de Armas has been cautious about addressing the rumours. In an interview, she acknowledged working with Cruise on several projects, expressing excitement but maintaining a professional tone. She also shared her admiration for his dedication to stunts and action scenes, admitting that while she couldn’t match his level, she understood the thrill.

The two have been spotted together multiple times, from a Valentine’s dinner in London to attending David Beckham’s birthday party. A source hinted that Cruise might have developed feelings for de Armas, describing him as “smitten.” However, the relationship seems to be in its early stages, with de Armas reportedly taking things slow.





Despite the intrigue, both stars are focused on their professional lives. Cruise has been promoting the latest instalment of Mission: Impossible, while de Armas gears up for the release of Ballerina. The rumoured couple’s public appearances, though frequent, have mostly been linked to their work commitments.

Whether it’s a blossoming romance or just a strong friendship remains uncertain. For now, Cruise’s admiration for de Armas seems genuine, but whether it translates into a romantic relationship is anyone’s guess.





As they continue collaborating on multiple projects, the world will just have to wait and see if this Hollywood pairing turns out to be more than just a professional bond.