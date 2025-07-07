Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Lando Norris savours special Silverstone win despite injury

Lando Norris described winning his home race at Silverstone as a “very, very special” moment

Lando Norris

Norris moves to four wins in 2025

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 07, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Key points

  • Lando Norris wins the British Grand Prix at Silverstone for the first time
  • Celebrations briefly disrupted after he was hit in the nose by trophy
  • McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri penalised, costing him potential victory
  • Norris moves to four wins in 2025, just one behind Piastri
  • Drivers now head into a two-week summer break before Belgian GP

Lando Norris fulfils dream with British GP victory

Lando Norris described winning his home race at Silverstone as a “very, very special” moment, despite picking up a minor injury during the post-race celebrations. The McLaren driver delivered a brilliant performance in constantly changing weather conditions to secure his first British Grand Prix win and fourth of the season.

The race also highlighted the strength of the McLaren team, with both Norris and Oscar Piastri showing exceptional pace. However, a controversial penalty handed to Piastri during a safety car period ended hopes of a 1-2 finish for the team.

Trophy mishap after win

Norris’s joy was briefly interrupted when a photographer accidentally knocked the winner’s trophy into his face, cutting his nose. The 25-year-old has already sustained a similar scar in 2024 after a glass injury, and now has a second mark to show for his latest victory.

That didn’t stop him from joining fans on stage shortly afterwards, donning medical tape and celebrating with team-mate Piastri and McLaren CEO Zak Brown. The trio took part in multiple ‘shoeys’ – a tradition started by former McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo – in front of an enthusiastic Silverstone crowd.

A childhood dream realised

Lando Norris spoke emotionally about achieving a childhood dream, recalling his early days as a Formula 1 fan when he watched Lewis Hamilton win at Silverstone in 2008.

“Being on top in your home race is very, very special,” he said. “I remember watching Lewis win in the wet, seeing the fans all stand, and I dreamt of that. Today, I got to live that feeling myself.”

Surrounded by family, including his parents and siblings, Norris described the experience as one of the most meaningful moments of his career so far.

McLaren domination, but penalty mars Piastri’s race

Both Norris and Piastri were in a league of their own throughout the race. Their McLaren cars looked strong in both wet and dry phases, but Piastri was hit with a 10-second penalty for braking hard ahead of a safety car restart. Stewards ruled that this forced Max Verstappen behind him to take evasive action.

Norris capitalised on the incident to take the lead and hold on for victory. But the team felt the penalty was undeserved, especially given similar situations in recent races that went unpunished.

 Lando Norris Norris capitalised on the incident to take the lead and hold on for victory.  Getty Images  

Piastri frustrated but cautious in criticism

Oscar Piastri was clearly disappointed but careful with his words after the race, aware of the FIA’s current position on driver comments.

“Apparently you can’t brake behind the safety car any more,” he said. “I did it for five laps before that. I’m not going to say too much in case I get myself in trouble.”

Piastri argued that his actions were consistent throughout the race, and said the safety car’s lights went out unusually late just as he braked, which contributed to the confusion.

Confusion over penalty compared to Canada

Piastri pointed to an incident in Canada involving George Russell and Max Verstappen, where no penalty was issued and a Red Bull protest was dismissed. He said the move in Montreal was arguably more dangerous.

Team principal Andrea Stella echoed the criticism, describing the decision as “very harsh” and suggesting Verstappen might have exaggerated the situation to influence the outcome.

“We know some competitors have the ability to make others look like they are causing severe infringements when they are not,” Stella said.

Even Verstappen expressed surprise: “It’s happened a few times now, and suddenly Oscar is the first to get a 10-second penalty.”

Momentum for Norris, but focus remains on consistency

Lando Norris’s Silverstone win was his second in a row and narrows the gap to Piastri in the championship to just eight points. However, he was careful not to overstate the momentum.

“It’s two wins, but they’ve not come easy. You’re fighting for hundredths and thousandths of a second every session. These are exhausting weekends,” Norris said.

“I’d love to continue this form, but two weekends don’t mean anything unless I stay consistent. I need to keep it up and keep working hard.”

Summer break and a title fight brewing

With both McLaren drivers now firmly in the title mix, the Formula 1 season heads into a two-week summer break. The Belgian Grand Prix will mark the start of the second half of the season, with Norris just one victory behind Piastri.

“I felt like I drove a really strong race,” Piastri reflected. “When you don’t get the result you think you deserve, it hurts. I’ll use the frustration to make sure I win more races later.”

McLaren’s pace has now made them genuine contenders, and with Lando Norris riding high on confidence and form, the championship battle looks set to intensify in the weeks ahead.

lando norrissportsformula onelando norris silverstone 2025

Related News

5 secret beaches
Travel

5 secret beaches in the UK that feel like the tropics

The Beckham family
Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham’s absence looms over Harper’s birthday as family rift deepens

Cardi B shocks Paris Couture Week with live crow and bold Schiaparelli look
Entertainment

Cardi B shocks Paris Couture Week with live crow and bold Schiaparelli look

More For You

Sanjog Gupta

Gupta previously served as CEO of JioStar Sports, a role he took up following the $8.5 billion merger between Reliance Industries and Walt Disney’s Indian media assets in November last year. (Photo: X/@HomeOfCricket)

X/@HomeOfCricket

Sanjog Gupta appointed ICC CEO, succeeds Geoff Allardice

THE International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Sanjog Gupta as its new chief executive officer, replacing Geoff Allardice. The announcement was made on Monday.

Gupta previously served as CEO of JioStar Sports, a role he took up following the $8.5 billion merger between Reliance Industries and Walt Disney’s Indian media assets in November last year. He becomes the ICC’s seventh CEO.

Keep ReadingShow less
India vs England

The win was India’s first Test victory in nine matches at Edgbaston, where they had previously suffered seven defeats and a draw.

Getty Images

India level series with big win over England as Akash Deep takes 10 wickets

INDIA defeated England by 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston on Sunday, levelling the five-match series 1-1. Akash Deep, playing in place of rested pacer Jasprit Bumrah, took 10 wickets in the match — his first 10-wicket haul in Test cricket.

England were bowled out for 271 while chasing a target of 608. Deep took 6-99 in the second innings, ending with match figures of 10-147 — the best of his eight-Test career so far.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shubman-Gill-Getty

Gill's 430 runs in the match made him only the fifth batter to score over 400 in a single Test. (Photo: Getty Images)

Gill sets Test record as England face massive chase at Edgbaston

INDIA captain Shubman Gill became the first batter in Test history to score 250 and 150 in the same match, before Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep struck early to put India in control of the second Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Gill followed his first-innings 267 with 161 off 162 balls in the second innings. India declared at 427-6 after tea on the fourth day, setting England a target of 608 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Keep ReadingShow less
F1 Silverstone 2025 qualifying

Lewis Hamilton is optimistic about Ferrari's chances at the 2025 British Grand Prix

Getty Images

F1 qualifying time boost for Ferrari as Hamilton impresses at Silverstone 2025

Key points

  • Lewis Hamilton topped FP1 and finished third in FP2 at Silverstone
  • Ferrari's pace encouraging despite rivals bringing major upgrades
  • Hamilton targeting strong weekend, focused on car improvements
  • Charles Leclerc also positive on Ferrari's race pace ahead of F1 qualifying time
  • Silverstone qualifying 2025 set to be highly competitive

Hamilton leads strong start for Ferrari at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton is optimistic about Ferrari's chances at the 2025 British Grand Prix following an encouraging performance during Friday practice at Silverstone. The seven-time World Champion topped the timesheets in Free Practice 1 and secured P3 in the afternoon session, marking one of his best Fridays since joining Ferrari earlier this year.

“It was a really good day,” said Hamilton. “Great to see the crowd. Amazing to be out on track in a Ferrari here at Silverstone.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Mohammed Siraj 'loving the challenge' of leading India's attack

Mohammed Siraj in action. Reuters/Paul Childs

Mohammed Siraj 'loving the challenge' of leading India's attack

MOHAMMED SIRAJ said he "loved the challenge" of leading India's attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah after taking a six-wicket haul in the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday (4).

There was widespread criticism when India, who lost last week's series opener at Headingley, omitted outstanding spearhead quick Bumrah, the world's top-ranked Test bowler, from their team in Birmingham.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc