Lando Norris savours special Silverstone win despite injury

Key points

Lando Norris wins the British Grand Prix at Silverstone for the first time

Celebrations briefly disrupted after he was hit in the nose by trophy

McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri penalised, costing him potential victory

Norris moves to four wins in 2025, just one behind Piastri

Drivers now head into a two-week summer break before Belgian GP

Lando Norris fulfils dream with British GP victory

Lando Norris described winning his home race at Silverstone as a “very, very special” moment, despite picking up a minor injury during the post-race celebrations. The McLaren driver delivered a brilliant performance in constantly changing weather conditions to secure his first British Grand Prix win and fourth of the season.

The race also highlighted the strength of the McLaren team, with both Norris and Oscar Piastri showing exceptional pace. However, a controversial penalty handed to Piastri during a safety car period ended hopes of a 1-2 finish for the team.

Trophy mishap after win

Norris’s joy was briefly interrupted when a photographer accidentally knocked the winner’s trophy into his face, cutting his nose. The 25-year-old has already sustained a similar scar in 2024 after a glass injury, and now has a second mark to show for his latest victory.

That didn’t stop him from joining fans on stage shortly afterwards, donning medical tape and celebrating with team-mate Piastri and McLaren CEO Zak Brown. The trio took part in multiple ‘shoeys’ – a tradition started by former McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo – in front of an enthusiastic Silverstone crowd.

A childhood dream realised

Lando Norris spoke emotionally about achieving a childhood dream, recalling his early days as a Formula 1 fan when he watched Lewis Hamilton win at Silverstone in 2008.

“Being on top in your home race is very, very special,” he said. “I remember watching Lewis win in the wet, seeing the fans all stand, and I dreamt of that. Today, I got to live that feeling myself.”

Surrounded by family, including his parents and siblings, Norris described the experience as one of the most meaningful moments of his career so far.

McLaren domination, but penalty mars Piastri’s race

Both Norris and Piastri were in a league of their own throughout the race. Their McLaren cars looked strong in both wet and dry phases, but Piastri was hit with a 10-second penalty for braking hard ahead of a safety car restart. Stewards ruled that this forced Max Verstappen behind him to take evasive action.

Norris capitalised on the incident to take the lead and hold on for victory. But the team felt the penalty was undeserved, especially given similar situations in recent races that went unpunished.

Piastri frustrated but cautious in criticism

Oscar Piastri was clearly disappointed but careful with his words after the race, aware of the FIA’s current position on driver comments.

“Apparently you can’t brake behind the safety car any more,” he said. “I did it for five laps before that. I’m not going to say too much in case I get myself in trouble.”

Piastri argued that his actions were consistent throughout the race, and said the safety car’s lights went out unusually late just as he braked, which contributed to the confusion.

Confusion over penalty compared to Canada

Piastri pointed to an incident in Canada involving George Russell and Max Verstappen, where no penalty was issued and a Red Bull protest was dismissed. He said the move in Montreal was arguably more dangerous.

Team principal Andrea Stella echoed the criticism, describing the decision as “very harsh” and suggesting Verstappen might have exaggerated the situation to influence the outcome.

“We know some competitors have the ability to make others look like they are causing severe infringements when they are not,” Stella said.

Even Verstappen expressed surprise: “It’s happened a few times now, and suddenly Oscar is the first to get a 10-second penalty.”

Momentum for Norris, but focus remains on consistency

Lando Norris’s Silverstone win was his second in a row and narrows the gap to Piastri in the championship to just eight points. However, he was careful not to overstate the momentum.

“It’s two wins, but they’ve not come easy. You’re fighting for hundredths and thousandths of a second every session. These are exhausting weekends,” Norris said.

“I’d love to continue this form, but two weekends don’t mean anything unless I stay consistent. I need to keep it up and keep working hard.”

Summer break and a title fight brewing

With both McLaren drivers now firmly in the title mix, the Formula 1 season heads into a two-week summer break. The Belgian Grand Prix will mark the start of the second half of the season, with Norris just one victory behind Piastri.

“I felt like I drove a really strong race,” Piastri reflected. “When you don’t get the result you think you deserve, it hurts. I’ll use the frustration to make sure I win more races later.”

McLaren’s pace has now made them genuine contenders, and with Lando Norris riding high on confidence and form, the championship battle looks set to intensify in the weeks ahead.