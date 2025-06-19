Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

McDonald’s brings 'iconic' Big Arch burger to UK, fans delighted about 'surprises'

Described by the company as a "new icon"

Big Arch burger

McDonald’s introduces the Big Arch burger in the UK

MEN
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 19, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran

See Full Bio

McDonald’s has added a new item to its UK menu – the Big Arch burger. Described by the company as a “new icon,” the burger was unveiled through McDonald’s UK’s official Instagram page as part of a limited-time promotional menu.

The Big Arch includes two beef patties, slices of white cheddar cheese, crispy onions, shredded lettuce, crunchy pickles, and a newly formulated signature sauce. It is served in a soft bun scattered with poppy seeds, a departure from the sesame-seed buns typically used in McDonald’s burgers.

Key ingredients and features

The Big Arch distinguishes itself from other McDonald’s burgers through a few notable components:

  • Beef patties: The burger is built with two full-sized beef patties, making it one of the more filling single-burger options currently available.
  • White cheddar cheese: Unlike other McDonald’s burgers that use processed cheese, the Big Arch includes two slices of white cheddar – one placed above and another below the patties.
  • Signature sauce: A new sauce developed specifically for this burger is applied generously to both the top and bottom buns. It has a smooth texture and slightly spicy flavour profile.
  • Crispy onions: The burger includes crispy fried onions for added texture and a mild sweetness.
  • Poppy seed bun: The Big Arch uses a poppy-seed-topped bun, which is less common across the brand’s UK menu.

These elements combine to offer a layered combination of textures and flavours. While the burger includes familiar McDonald’s components such as shredded lettuce and pickles, the overall construction is aimed at offering a more indulgent and substantial option.

Size and presentation

The Big Arch is larger in size than several of McDonald’s other staple burgers, including the Big Mac. The dual beef patties and thick bun contribute to its bulk, with the inclusion of cheese on both sides of the meat adding to its density.

The sauce is applied liberally, with some customers noting it tends to spill over the edges of the bun. The bright yellow sauce has a more pronounced flavour than the standard Big Mac sauce and adds a slightly tangy kick.

Availability and pricing

The Big Arch is available across UK branches of McDonald’s for a limited period. As of June 2025, the standalone burger is priced at £7.99. It is also available as part of a meal that includes fries and a drink, typically priced upwards of £10 depending on location and customisation.

It joins McDonald’s summer menu alongside other promotional items, forming part of the brand’s strategy to offer seasonal and experimental products alongside its core range.

Nutritional information

McDonald’s has not yet released full nutritional details for the Big Arch on its website, but early estimates suggest the burger is high in calories and fat content due to its size, dual cheese slices, and sauce content. As with other promotional items, calorie counts are expected to be listed in restaurants and on McDonald’s digital ordering platforms.

Response and comparison

While the Big Arch has drawn comparisons to the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, and Double Cheeseburger, its ingredients and presentation set it apart from these longstanding menu items. The use of a poppy seed bun, white cheddar, and crispy onions is particularly uncommon within McDonald’s regular range in the UK.

There is a huge response to make this permanantInstagram/ mcdonaldsuk

The introduction of the Big Arch comes amid wider efforts by fast food chains to diversify their offerings and respond to changing consumer preferences, including the desire for more variety and limited-edition items.

Most notable one

The Big Arch burger represents one of McDonald’s most notable UK menu additions in 2025, offering a larger, sauce-rich option aimed at customers seeking a more filling meal. With a distinctive construction and price point of £7.99, it is positioned as a premium item within McDonald’s current range.

The burger is available at participating McDonald’s locations across the UK for a limited time, with availability expected to depend on customer response and ongoing promotional schedules.

consumer preferenceslimitedtime promotionalparticipating locationspricinguk menubig arch burger mcdonalds

Related News

​City Hall of Birmingham
UK

Birmingham council to recognise Sikh and Jewish identities in data collection

NHS rejects new Alzheimer's drugs over high costs
News

NHS rejects new Alzheimer's drugs over high costs

Survivors demand politicians step back from child sexual exploitation inquiry
News

Survivors demand politicians step back from child sexual exploitation inquiry

Modi-Carney-Reuters
Asia

India accused of foreign interference by Canadian intelligence: Report

More For You

Anne Burrell Dies at 55: A Fiery Icon of Culinary Television

She remained a central figure on the network, co-hosting the long-running 'Worst Cooks in America'

Getty Images

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell dies aged 55, remembered for fiery spirit and TV legacy

Chef and television personality Anne Burrell, best known for her work on Food Network, has died at the age of 55. Her family confirmed her death in a statement on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, in Brooklyn, New York. No cause of death was given.

Burrell gained widespread recognition for her energetic television presence, signature blonde hair and bold culinary style. Over the years, she became a household name in American food media, with a career spanning restaurants, television, and publishing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chef Sultan Al‑Mahmood Reveals Stress‑Free Cooking Tips

Chef Sultan Al-Mahmood from the Grande Restaurant in London

Instagram/ thegrande_stratford

MasterChef Sultan Al-Mahmood shares expert tips for stress-free cooking

It may be an essential life skill, but for many, cooking at home can feel intimidating – especially for beginners.

With the cost-of-living crisis, more people are choosing to prepare their own meals and experiment with dishes in their kitchens. Others, inspired by restaurant dishes, social media trends and the rise in home cooking during Covid-19, are now looking to improve their own culinary skills.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dubai Chocolate Craze Triggers Allergy Alert in UK : FSA

The treat first gained popularity in 2021

iStock

Dubai chocolate craze raises allergy concerns, warns FSA

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a warning over the safety of certain pistachio-filled chocolate bars known as “Dubai chocolate”, amid growing popularity in the UK. The agency says some rogue imports could pose health risks, especially to those with allergies.

Allergen risk from mislabelled imports

Although many of the products being sold are safe, the FSA has found several chocolate bars that lack proper ingredient labelling or include potentially dangerous additives. The agency said some of these products do not comply with UK food safety standards and may not clearly highlight allergens, which is a legal requirement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jolly Rancher Recalled in UK Over Cancer-Linked Chemical Fears

Jolly Rancher sweet products were recalled due to the presence of banned ingredients

Amazon.UK

Jolly Rancher candy recalled in UK over cancer-linked chemicals

An urgent warning has been issued in the UK after several popular Jolly Rancher sweet products were recalled due to the presence of banned ingredients linked to cancer. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has confirmed that certain products, including Jolly Rancher Hard Candy, ‘Misfits’ Gummies, Hard Candy Fruity 2 in 1, and Berry Gummies, are affected.

These sweets, produced by American confectionery giant Hershey, were found to contain Mineral Oil Aromatic Hydrocarbons (MOAH) and Mineral Oil Saturated Hydrocarbon (MOSH), both of which are derived from crude oil and have been associated with serious health risks, including cancer.

Keep ReadingShow less
Allergen Warnings Missing: TikTok Shop Food Listings Under Fire

Food items can still be sold on TikTok Shop without providing any ingredient or allergen details

iStock

TikTok Shop food listings raise safety concerns over missing allergen information

TikTok users are reportedly selling food items without declaring allergen information, posing potential risks to consumers, according to a BBC investigation.

The BBC found several listings on TikTok Shop in which sellers failed to mention whether the products contained any of the 14 main allergens that food businesses in the UK are legally required to declare. Following the findings, TikTok removed the highlighted listings and stated that the platform is “committed to providing a safe and trustworthy shopping experience”.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc