Ping Pong restaurant chain shuts all UK branches after 20 years

Key points
- Chinese dim sum restaurant Ping Pong has closed all its UK locations
- The chain made the announcement via social media
- Founded in 2005, the brand thanked customers and staff for their support
- Loyal diners shared memories and disappointment in the comments
All branches are permanently closed
Chinese restaurant chain Ping Pong has permanently closed all its branches in the UK, the company confirmed in a social media announcement.
Founded in 2005 by restaurateur Kurt Zdesar, the dim sum chain had become popular for its stylish interiors, creative menus, and Asian-inspired cocktails. The company did not provide prior notice of the closure but said the decision marked the end of an “unforgettable” 20-year journey.
Social media announcement thanks customers and staff
In a post shared on Instagram, the company wrote: “It’s a wrap. After 20 unforgettable years, all Ping Pong locations are now permanently closed.
“We’re incredibly proud of what we built, an independent hospitality brand full of creativity, flavour and soul.
“To everyone who joined us over the years, for dim sum dates, happy hours, bottomless brunches, and just-because catch-ups – thank you.
“You shared your moments with us, passed around little parcels of deliciousness, and helped make Ping Pong what it was.
“To our collaborators, suppliers, and the incredible team who kept the steam going, thank you. It’s been sum-thing truly special.”
Customers express sadness over sudden closure
Regular customers responded to the announcement with disappointment and nostalgia. Many expressed shock over the sudden news and the lack of notice.
One Instagram user commented: “Noooo, we’ve made some amazing memories there, birthdays, anniversaries, you name it. The food was always so amazing.”
Another said: “WHAT?? WE HAD NO CHANCE TO SAY GOODBYE! NO WARNING.”
Others fondly recalled the restaurant’s atmosphere and signature dishes, with one writing: “The food and the lychee cocktails will be sorely missed.”
Ping Pong had multiple locations across London and was known for its contemporary take on traditional Chinese dim sum. The chain had also gained a following for its themed brunches, casual dining experience, and cocktail offerings.
No further information has been shared regarding the reason behind the closure or whether the brand will return in a new format.