Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Ping Pong restaurant chain shuts all UK branches after 20 years

Founded in 2005 by restaurateur Kurt Zdesar

Ping Pong restaurant chain shuts all UK branches

The chain had also gained a following for its themed brunches

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 05, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Key points

  • Chinese dim sum restaurant Ping Pong has closed all its UK locations
  • The chain made the announcement via social media
  • Founded in 2005, the brand thanked customers and staff for their support
  • Loyal diners shared memories and disappointment in the comments

All branches are permanently closed

Chinese restaurant chain Ping Pong has permanently closed all its branches in the UK, the company confirmed in a social media announcement.

Founded in 2005 by restaurateur Kurt Zdesar, the dim sum chain had become popular for its stylish interiors, creative menus, and Asian-inspired cocktails. The company did not provide prior notice of the closure but said the decision marked the end of an “unforgettable” 20-year journey.

Social media announcement thanks customers and staff

In a post shared on Instagram, the company wrote: “It’s a wrap. After 20 unforgettable years, all Ping Pong locations are now permanently closed.

“We’re incredibly proud of what we built, an independent hospitality brand full of creativity, flavour and soul.

“To everyone who joined us over the years, for dim sum dates, happy hours, bottomless brunches, and just-because catch-ups – thank you.

“You shared your moments with us, passed around little parcels of deliciousness, and helped make Ping Pong what it was.

“To our collaborators, suppliers, and the incredible team who kept the steam going, thank you. It’s been sum-thing truly special.”

Customers express sadness over sudden closure

Regular customers responded to the announcement with disappointment and nostalgia. Many expressed shock over the sudden news and the lack of notice.

One Instagram user commented: “Noooo, we’ve made some amazing memories there, birthdays, anniversaries, you name it. The food was always so amazing.”

Another said: “WHAT?? WE HAD NO CHANCE TO SAY GOODBYE! NO WARNING.”

Others fondly recalled the restaurant’s atmosphere and signature dishes, with one writing: “The food and the lychee cocktails will be sorely missed.”

Ping Pong had multiple locations across London and was known for its contemporary take on traditional Chinese dim sum. The chain had also gained a following for its themed brunches, casual dining experience, and cocktail offerings.

No further information has been shared regarding the reason behind the closure or whether the brand will return in a new format.

foodukrestaurant

Related News

Brothers deny assaulting police during Manchester Airport brawl
News

Brothers deny assaulting police during Manchester Airport brawl

Aaradhya Bachchan
Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan praises Aishwarya Rai for raising Aaradhya without phone or social media

More For You

Tesco Scotch Egg recall

Tesco has issued an urgent product recall for two batches of Wall’s Scotch Eggs

Tesco

Tesco recalls Wall’s Scotch Eggs over salmonella contamination

Key points

  • Tesco and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) have issued an urgent recall for Wall’s Scotch Eggs.
  • Salmonella contamination has been confirmed in two batches with a use-by date of July 2, 2025.
  • Customers are advised not to eat the affected items and return them to any Tesco store for a full refund.
  • No other Wall’s products are affected by this recall.

Wall’s Scotch Eggs recalled due to salmonella risk

Tesco has issued an urgent product recall for two batches of Wall’s Scotch Eggs after salmonella contamination was confirmed. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) supported the decision and has advised customers to check their kitchens and dispose of or return the products immediately.

The recall applies specifically to Wall’s 2 Classic Scotch Eggs 226g and Wall’s The Classic Scotch Egg 113g, both with a use-by date of 2 July 2025. Customers who purchased either product are urged not to consume them due to the potential health risk.

Keep ReadingShow less
M&S launches strawberries

M&S’s latest offering taps into both tradition and innovation

The Wire

M&S launches strawberries and cream sandwich ahead of Wimbledon

Summary

  • M&S unveils limited edition strawberries and cream sandwich for £2.80
  • Inspired by Japanese 'sweet sandos', it features Red Diamond strawberries and whipped cream cheese
  • Available in stores now, found in the savoury sandwich aisle
  • Launch coincides with Wimbledon and British strawberry season
  • Wimbledon increases strawberries and cream price for first time in 15 years

New summer sandwich from M&S

Marks & Spencer has launched a limited edition M&S strawberry sandwich, combining classic British summer flavours with a Japanese twist. Priced at £2.80, the strawberries and cream sandwich is available in M&S stores now.

The dessert-style sandwich features M&S’s exclusive Red Diamond strawberries, whipped cream cheese, and sweetened bread. Despite its sweet contents, the product is found in the savoury sandwich section of M&S Food halls.

Keep ReadingShow less
Big Arch burger

McDonald’s introduces the Big Arch burger in the UK

MEN

McDonald’s brings 'iconic' Big Arch burger to UK, fans delighted about 'surprises'

McDonald’s has added a new item to its UK menu – the Big Arch burger. Described by the company as a “new icon,” the burger was unveiled through McDonald’s UK’s official Instagram page as part of a limited-time promotional menu.

The Big Arch includes two beef patties, slices of white cheddar cheese, crispy onions, shredded lettuce, crunchy pickles, and a newly formulated signature sauce. It is served in a soft bun scattered with poppy seeds, a departure from the sesame-seed buns typically used in McDonald’s burgers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anne Burrell Dies at 55: A Fiery Icon of Culinary Television

She remained a central figure on the network, co-hosting the long-running 'Worst Cooks in America'

Getty Images

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell dies aged 55, remembered for fiery spirit and TV legacy

Chef and television personality Anne Burrell, best known for her work on Food Network, has died at the age of 55. Her family confirmed her death in a statement on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, in Brooklyn, New York. No cause of death was given.

Burrell gained widespread recognition for her energetic television presence, signature blonde hair and bold culinary style. Over the years, she became a household name in American food media, with a career spanning restaurants, television, and publishing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chef Sultan Al‑Mahmood Reveals Stress‑Free Cooking Tips

Chef Sultan Al-Mahmood from the Grande Restaurant in London

Instagram/ thegrande_stratford

MasterChef Sultan Al-Mahmood shares expert tips for stress-free cooking

It may be an essential life skill, but for many, cooking at home can feel intimidating – especially for beginners.

With the cost-of-living crisis, more people are choosing to prepare their own meals and experiment with dishes in their kitchens. Others, inspired by restaurant dishes, social media trends and the rise in home cooking during Covid-19, are now looking to improve their own culinary skills.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc