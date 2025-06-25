M&S launches strawberries and cream sandwich ahead of Wimbledon

Summary

New summer sandwich from M&S

Marks & Spencer has launched a limited edition M&S strawberry sandwich, combining classic British summer flavours with a Japanese twist. Priced at £2.80, the strawberries and cream sandwich is available in M&S stores now.

The dessert-style sandwich features M&S’s exclusive Red Diamond strawberries, whipped cream cheese, and sweetened bread. Despite its sweet contents, the product is found in the savoury sandwich section of M&S Food halls.

M&S said the creation is inspired by Japan’s ‘sweet sandos’ a popular type of fruit sandwich made with fluffy bread and luxury fruit, often seen in trendy Japanese patisseries.

A nod to Japanese tradition

Fruit sandwiches in Japan date back to the early 20th century when fruit shops began opening cafés near train stations and business districts. These cafés offered dishes that featured premium fruit at accessible prices, including parfaits, shortcakes, and sandwiches.

M&S product developers said they had long planned to create a dessert sandwich, and the juiciest moment had arrived. “With our exclusive Red Diamond Strawberries at their juiciest best, the time has finally come to create the ultimate strawberries and crème experience,” a spokesperson said.

Social media reaction

The M&S strawberry sandwich has already caught the attention of customers, with many sharing their thoughts on social media. One Instagram user called it the “best sandwich ever” and rated it “100000/10”. Another described it as “berry berry good”, while a third commented: “Where are my car keys! I need to get this NOW.”

Others compared it to “cake on the go” and said it would be the perfect treat before work or as part of an afternoon tea.

M&S says the sandwich is ideal for alfresco lunches, summer picnics, courtside snacks at Wimbledon, or simply as a sweet afternoon pick-me-up.

A rich history of sandwich innovation

M&S Food began offering freshly made sandwiches in the 1920s and introduced pre-packed sandwiches in the 1980s. Since then, the retailer has sold over four billion sandwiches. The launch of the M&S strawberry sandwich adds to this legacy, offering a novel twist on a British summer classic.

Strawberries and cream have long been associated with summer in the UK and are traditionally enjoyed when the fruit is in peak season. The dish’s roots are believed to trace back to Tudor England, where it was served at royal banquets under Henry VIII.

Wimbledon raises strawberries and cream prices

The sandwich launch comes as Wimbledon prepares to open its gates, where strawberries and cream remain one of the most iconic refreshments. For the first time in 15 years, the All England Club has increased the price of the snack from £2.50 to £2.70.

A spokesperson explained: “We have taken the decision to slightly increase the price of strawberries this year from £2.50 to £2.70. We feel this modest increase still ensures that our world-famous strawberries are available at a very reasonable price.”

With rising operational costs, even Wimbledon is feeling the impact of the wider cost-of-living pressures. The club sells around 140,000 punnets each year, meaning the new price could generate an additional £28,000.

Despite the increase, the £2.70 strawberries and cream dish remains one of the best-value items at the tournament. Wimbledon is also among the few major sporting events that allows spectators to bring their own food and drink, including alcohol.

The strawberries served at the Championships are picked the same morning from the family-run Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent, ensuring freshness.

Sweet timing

As Wimbledon fever builds and summer reaches full swing, M&S’s latest offering taps into both tradition and innovation. The M&S strawberry sandwich is a playful take on a classic flavour pairing and adds a fresh option to the retailer’s seasonal range, just in time for one of the UK’s most iconic sporting events.