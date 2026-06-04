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Prince William says ‘we need to protect our pubs’ as closures continue across Britain

His comments come as pubs continue to face closures across England and Wales

Prince William says ‘we need to protect our pubs’ as closures continue across Britain

Prince William has called for greater support for Britain's pubs

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 04, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Prince William has renewed his support for Britain's pub industry
  • The Prince of Wales described pubs as the "glue and fabric" of communities
  • He visited the Prince of Peckham, which hosts initiatives aimed at tackling loneliness
  • His comments come as pubs continue to face closures across England and Wales

William champions the role of local pubs

Prince William has called for greater support for Britain's pubs, describing them as vital community spaces that bring people together.

During a visit to the Prince of Peckham in south-east London on Wednesday, the Prince of Wales said pubs play an important role in neighbourhood life and should be protected.

"We need to protect our pubs," William told customers and staff during the visit. He added that pubs are often defined by the people who run them and the communities they serve.

The royal also spoke of his personal affection for public houses, telling regulars that he had "grown up in pubs" and could happily spend hours in them.

Spotlight on community connections

William's visit centred on the venue's Chatty Patty breakfast club, a weekly initiative designed to combat loneliness and encourage social interaction among local residents.

Meeting those taking part, the prince praised the work being done to create welcoming spaces where people can connect face-to-face.

He described pubs as places where communities come together and highlighted their value in an increasingly digital world.

The visit also included lighter moments, with William pulling a pint of Red Stripe behind the bar and sampling jerk chicken and plantain. After tasting the food, he joked that he hoped it could be delivered to Windsor.

Pub owner Clem Ogbonnaya welcomed the royal visit, saying it had helped shine a spotlight on the role pubs can play beyond food and drink. He also spoke about discussions on creating more opportunities and community spaces for young Black Britons.

Support comes as industry faces challenges

William's latest intervention follows similar comments made during a visit to Scotland earlier this year, when he described pubs as the "heart of the community".

At the time, he praised the social value of local establishments, particularly those that reinvest profits into community projects and support local residents.

His remarks come amid ongoing challenges for the sector. Industry figures suggest that around one pub closed permanently every day in England and Wales last year, while approximately 15,000 pubs have shut since 2000.

Against that backdrop, William's message was clear: pubs are more than businesses. For many communities, they remain gathering places where friendships are formed, conversations begin and local life thrives.

pubsbritainprince williamsprince william pub castleford
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