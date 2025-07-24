Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

‘Irresponsible’ M&S advert banned over model’s slim frame

M&S advert banned following ASA body image ruling

M&S advert banned over model’s

ASA previously banned similar ads by Next and others

M&S
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 24, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • M&S advert banned for promoting an "unhealthily thin" body image
  • ASA criticised model's pose, outfit, and styling
  • Retailer claimed campaign aimed to showcase confidence, not slimness
  • ASA previously banned similar ads by Next and others

A Marks & Spencer (M&S) advert has been banned after the UK’s advertising regulator said it irresponsibly depicted a model as “unhealthily thin”.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) raised concerns over the model’s pose and outfit, including pointed shoes that exaggerated the slimness of her legs. The advert appeared on the M&S app and is no longer in use.

The ASA ruled that the M&S advert must not appear again in its current form, urging the brand to avoid promoting unhealthy body standards in future campaigns.

M&S responds to advert ban

M&S defended the campaign, stating it was intended to portray “confidence and ease”. The retailer said the model was selected with regard to her health and suitability, and the styling choices were purely fashion-driven.

The company added that its womenswear range is inclusive and adheres to industry health standards. M&S also noted it had withdrawn or updated other images investigated by the ASA.

Watchdog flags visual proportions in image

According to the ASA, the model’s head appeared out of proportion with her body, further drawing attention to her slim figure. This contributed to the impression that the image promoted an unhealthy body type.

While three other M&S ads were reviewed, none were banned, though the retailer chose to amend them voluntarily.

M&S joins list of brands with banned fashion ads

The M&S advert ban follows a similar decision involving high street chain Next earlier this year. An advert for skinny jeans was removed due to concerns that the model’s pose and camera angles emphasised thinness.

Next maintained the model had a “healthy and toned physique” and disagreed with the ASA’s ruling.

Separately, TV personality Gemma Collins was found to have breached advertising rules by promoting a prescription-only weight-loss drug on Instagram. Her post was among nine banned in a recent ASA crackdown.

clothinginstagramadvertisementm&s

Related News

‘South Park’ lands £1.1 billion Paramount+ deal as creators secure 50 new episodes after behind-the-scenes dispute
TV

‘South Park’ lands £1.1 billion Paramount+ deal as creators secure 50 new episodes after behind-the-scenes dispute

Modi-Starmer-Getty
Business

India, UK sign landmark free trade agreement during Modi’s London visit

Police-London-Getty
UK

Police prepare for immigration protests in Essex this weekend

More For You

Great British Sewing Bee

The Great British Sewing Bee is back for 2025, welcoming 12 new home sewers to the sewing room

BBC

The Great British Sewing Bee 2025 begins with 12 new contestants and fresh challenges

Highlights

  • The Great British Sewing Bee returns for a new series on BBC One
  • Hosted by Sara Pascoe with judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young
  • 12 contestants will compete across 10 themed sewing challenges
  • Each episode features a Pattern, Transformation, and Made to Measure challenge
  • Opening week focuses on shaping garments including pleats and circle skirts

Sewing Bee returns with a fresh cast of home sewing talent

The Great British Sewing Bee is back for 2025, welcoming 12 new home sewers to the sewing room. Host Sara Pascoe returns to guide the competition, alongside judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young, who will evaluate each contestant’s technical ability and creative flair.

Spanning 10 weeks, the series will feature themed challenges ranging from artistic and historical references to cultural inspirations like the 1920s and Korean fashion. Contestants will face the usual trio of tasks each week: a Pattern Challenge, a creative Transformation Challenge, and a Made to Measure Challenge where garments are tailored to real models.

Keep ReadingShow less
Annabel Croft

Former tennis player and current presenter Annabel Croft

Getty Images

Annabel Croft’s Wimbledon trainers prove white sneakers are a timeless smart-casual choice

Highlights:

  • Annabel Croft spotted courtside in statement Gucci trainers during Wimbledon
  • Paired the footwear with a pleated blue dress by Boss for a sporty yet polished look
  • The platform sole offered subtle height without compromising on comfort
  • White trainers remain a key smart-casual trend, suitable for a wide range of outfits

Annabel Croft embraces sporty style at Wimbledon

Former tennis player and current presenter Annabel Croft made a notable appearance at Wimbledon this weekend, combining elegance with comfort through a smart-casual ensemble. Dressed in a pale blue pleated dress by Boss, she completed the look with Gucci platform trainers, blending classic tennis aesthetics with modern fashion.

The knife-pleat design of the dress referenced traditional tennis skirts, while the fitted T-shirt silhouette gave the outfit a distinctly athletic feel. Her trainers featured Gucci’s red and green web stripe, offering a designer twist on the classic white trainer trend.

Keep ReadingShow less
Charithra Chandran Wimbledon

Chandran wore lambskin shorts and a green cashmere sweater for her Wimbledon appearance

Instagram/charithra17/Twitter/charithra files

Charithra Chandran brings ‘Bridgerton’ elegance to Wimbledon in timeless Ralph Lauren look

Highlights:

  • Charithra Chandran attended Wimbledon as a Ralph Lauren ambassador, turning heads in a vintage-inspired ensemble.
  • Her look echoed Bridgerton character Edwina Sharma, with soft curls and a classic summer palette.
  • Fans online praised her poise and outfit, with many saying she outshone stars like Andrew Garfield.
  • The actress wore a green cashmere sweater, tailored lambskin shorts and white Nappa pumps.

Charithra Chandran’s Wimbledon appearance might have been behind Hollywood stars Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro, but her crisp summer ensemble made sure all eyes found her. Dressed head-to-toe in Ralph Lauren, the British-Indian actress brought understated elegance and old-school charm to Centre Court, and social media took notice.

 Charithra Chandran Wimbledon Charithra Chandran styled her hair in soft curls for the Ralph Lauren outfitInstagram/charithra17/

Keep ReadingShow less
Hermes Birkin handbag

The handbag is now the most valuable ever sold at auction

Reuters

Hermes Birkin handbag fetches record £7.4m at Paris auction

Highlights:

  • The original Hermes Birkin bag sold for £7.4m at Sotheby’s Paris.
  • It belonged to British actress and singer Jane Birkin.
  • The handbag is now the most valuable ever sold at auction.
  • It ranks as the second most expensive fashion item sold globally.

A record-breaking sale

The original Hermes Birkin handbag, once owned by British actress and singer Jane Birkin, has been sold for £7.4 million at a Sotheby’s auction in Paris, setting a new world record for the most valuable handbag ever sold at auction.

The sale, held on Thursday, saw the iconic fashion item exceed all expectations, with Sotheby’s calling it “a startling demonstration of the power of a legend.” The bag is now also the second most expensive fashion item ever sold at auction, following the £24 million paid for Judy Garland’s ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz in 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
Schiaparelli exhibition UK

Italian-born French fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli

Getty Images

V&A announces UK’s first Schiaparelli exhibition as Natasha Poonawalla’s Met Gala looks make a comeback

“In difficult times fashion is always outrageous.” – Elsa Schiaparelli.

The Victoria & Albert Museum has announced its first ever UK exhibition dedicated to Elsa Schiaparelli, the visionary designer who blurred the boundaries between fashion, art and performance. Titled Schiaparelli: Fashion Becomes Art, it runs from 21 March to 1 November 2026 in the Sainsbury Gallery and will draw on the V&A’s status as home to Britain’s National Collection of Dress and its foremost collection of Schiaparelli garments.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc