‘Irresponsible’ M&S advert banned over model’s slim frame

Highlights

M&S advert banned for promoting an "unhealthily thin" body image



ASA criticised model's pose, outfit, and styling



Retailer claimed campaign aimed to showcase confidence, not slimness



ASA previously banned similar ads by Next and others



A Marks & Spencer (M&S) advert has been banned after the UK’s advertising regulator said it irresponsibly depicted a model as “unhealthily thin”.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) raised concerns over the model’s pose and outfit, including pointed shoes that exaggerated the slimness of her legs. The advert appeared on the M&S app and is no longer in use.

The ASA ruled that the M&S advert must not appear again in its current form, urging the brand to avoid promoting unhealthy body standards in future campaigns.

M&S responds to advert ban

M&S defended the campaign, stating it was intended to portray “confidence and ease”. The retailer said the model was selected with regard to her health and suitability, and the styling choices were purely fashion-driven.

The company added that its womenswear range is inclusive and adheres to industry health standards. M&S also noted it had withdrawn or updated other images investigated by the ASA.

Watchdog flags visual proportions in image

According to the ASA, the model’s head appeared out of proportion with her body, further drawing attention to her slim figure. This contributed to the impression that the image promoted an unhealthy body type.

While three other M&S ads were reviewed, none were banned, though the retailer chose to amend them voluntarily.

M&S joins list of brands with banned fashion ads

The M&S advert ban follows a similar decision involving high street chain Next earlier this year. An advert for skinny jeans was removed due to concerns that the model’s pose and camera angles emphasised thinness.

Next maintained the model had a “healthy and toned physique” and disagreed with the ASA’s ruling.

Separately, TV personality Gemma Collins was found to have breached advertising rules by promoting a prescription-only weight-loss drug on Instagram. Her post was among nine banned in a recent ASA crackdown.