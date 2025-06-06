Skip to content
Shoppers can bag £210 worth of beauty treats for £35 at M&S this summer

The beauty bag contains a total of 11 items

M&S summer beauty bag

The 2025 summer beauty bag is available exclusively in-store

markandspencer
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 06, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Marks & Spencer’s popular summer beauty bag has returned for 2025, offering shoppers the chance to enjoy a wide range of premium skincare, haircare and make-up products for just £35. The curated bundle is valued at £210 and includes products from major brands such as Estée Lauder, Color Wow, REN, This Works, and Arkive.

The beauty bag contains a total of eleven items: four full-size products and seven travel-sized minis, all packed in a vibrant pink and peach wash bag. Ideal for holidays or everyday use, the zipped bag is roomy enough to store essentials and is designed with travel convenience in mind.

Available only in stores due to cyber attack

Unlike in previous years, the 2025 summer beauty bag is available exclusively in-store. This is due to an ongoing cyber attack that has disrupted M&S’s online operations. The company has paused orders through its website and app, with services not expected to resume until mid-July. Reports suggest the incident has already cost the retailer around £300 million.

What’s inside the 2025 beauty bag?

Shoppers will find a mix of classic products and newer releases inside the beauty bag.

Among the highlights is Color Wow’s Dream Coat Supernatural Spray (£19.50), known for taming frizz and protecting hair from humidity and heat. This Works’ body smoothing wash (£14.40) and Bloom & Blossom’s ultra-nourishing moisture body cream (£24) offer a two-step bodycare routine for soft, hydrated skin.

M&S summer beauty bag markandspencer

For facial skincare, the bag includes REN’s newly launched Clean Screen SPF 50 (£36), which provides high protection without leaving a white residue, making it suitable for sensitive or eczema-prone skin. Dr Paw Paw’s original balm (£7.25) is also included, offering a versatile solution for dry lips and skin.

Haircare is covered with Arkive’s Good Habit Hair Oil (£15), formulated with baobab and jojoba oils to boost shine and fragrance. A compact Tangle Teezer brush (£10.50) is also included, ideal for detangling hair while travelling.

Make-up and fragrance additions

The collection features two Estée Lauder products: a full-size Double Wear mascara (£18.15), which promises up to 15 hours of wear, and the Revitalising Supreme+ moisturiser (£58), which is enriched with peptides to help reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Two travel-sized fragrances are also part of the package. Discover’s Sweet Frangipani (£10) offers a summery floral scent, while Floral Street’s Electric Rhubarb (£29) delivers a fresh, fruity fragrance.

High street support

With online services currently unavailable, M&S is encouraging shoppers to head to physical stores to purchase the beauty bag. The limited-edition bundle offers strong value for money and continues to be a popular seasonal offering for customers looking to stock up on premium beauty items.

The M&S Summer Beauty Bag 2025 is available in-store for £35, while stocks last.

classic productscyber attackhaircare productslimitededition bundlemakeup productsmarks spencerspremium skincarestuart machinsummer beauty bagtravelsized miniswash bagm&s beauty bag

