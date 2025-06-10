Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Marks and Spencer resumes online clothing orders after 46-day cyberattack disruption

Shares in the British retailer rose 3 per cent after it restarted standard home delivery in England, Scotland and Wales for most of its clothing range.

Marks and Spencer

M&S had initially disclosed on April 22 that it was managing a 'cyber incident'.

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 10, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

MARKS AND SPENCER (M&S) resumed online clothing orders on Tuesday, 46 days after suspending services due to a cyberattack.

Shares in the British retailer rose 3 per cent after it restarted standard home delivery in England, Scotland and Wales for most of its clothing range.

"It's not the full range at the moment, we've focused on best sellers and newness," an M&S spokesperson said. "We'll be bringing product online everyday so customers will see that grow over the coming days."

M&S said delivery to Northern Ireland will resume in the "coming weeks", along with click and collect, next-day delivery, nominated-day delivery and international ordering.

The company had stopped taking clothing and home orders on April 25 through its website and app after technical issues affected contactless payments and click and collect services during the Easter holiday weekend.

M&S had initially disclosed on April 22 that it was managing a "cyber incident".

Last month, the retailer said it expected online disruptions to continue into July and projected the cyberattack would lead to a loss of around 300 million pounds in operating profit in its 2025/26 financial year. It said it hopes to reduce the impact by half through insurance claims and cost controls.

The company said hackers accessed its systems by deceiving employees at a third-party contractor, bypassing its digital defences to carry out the attack.

(With inputs from agencies)

clothing deliverycontactless paymentcyber incidentcyberattackdata breachinsurance claimsm&smarks spencermarks and spenceronline ordersoperating profitthird-party contractoruk retail

Related News

Surinder Arora
Business

Billionaire Surinder Arora bids for Heathrow expansion with shorter, low-cost runway plan

Elon Musk Publicly Corrects Grok AI Misinformation
Business

Elon Musk corrects Grok chatbot after it claims he ‘took’ Stephen Miller’s wife

Post Office Horizon
UK

£1bn paid to postmasters in Horizon scandal, says UK government

Apple Research Exposes AI Model Weaknesses
Business

Apple study reveals major flaws in billion-dollar AI models

More For You

Global ChatGPT Outage Affects Millions of Users

Widespread disruption reported

iStock

ChatGPT crashes worldwide – users left stranded without AI assistant

ChatGPT has experienced a significant outage, with OpenAI confirming widespread service disruptions affecting users. The chatbot, known for generating human-like responses and assisting with various queries, has grown rapidly since its launch in November 2022, becoming a widely used AI tool with approximately 500 million users globally.

The issue was first investigated at 7:36 am on Tuesday, with OpenAI later acknowledging the problem on its website at 11:30 am, stating: "Some users are experiencing elevated error rates and latency across the listed services. We are continuing to investigate this issue."

Keep ReadingShow less
Apple Redefines iOS Experience with Sleek iOS 26 Beta Update

At the heart of this redesign is a newly developed material called Liquid Glass

Apple

Apple unveils a refined software design with iOS 26 beta

Apple has introduced a new software design across its platforms, aimed at making apps and system interactions more expressive, seamless, and engaging. The update brings a cohesive visual experience that spans across iOS 26 beta, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 261, providing users with a more fluid and immersive digital environment.

At the heart of this redesign is a newly developed material called Liquid Glass, which enhances the visual dynamism of apps, system elements, and user interfaces. This translucent material intelligently reflects and refracts surrounding content, creating a more vivid and intuitive experience while ensuring focus on essential elements.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK business district

The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London.

Getty Images

UK unemployment rises to 4.6 per cent, highest since 2021

THE UK’s unemployment rate has increased to its highest level since July 2021, according to official data released on Tuesday, following the impact of a business tax rise and the introduction of US tariffs.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate rose to 4.6 per cent in the three months to the end of April. This was up from 4.5 per cent in the first quarter of the year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Resident Evil: Requiem to Switch 2 — Biggest Summer Game Fest 2025 Reveals

From surprise drops to stunning trailers, Summer Game Fest 2025 lit up screens worldwide with unforgettable gaming moments

Youtube Screengrab

Resident Evil: Requiem, Switch 2 and Death Stranding 2: 10 biggest reveals from Summer Game Fest 2025

Forget just watching trailers because Summer Game Fest 2025 felt like getting sucker-punched by pure gaming hype. Midnight drops, world premieres that actually stunned us, moments that genuinely shook the community, this year’s show proved why gaming is still one of the most exciting places to be. Let’s dive into the ten moments that had everyone talking, sharing clips, and questioning what’s possible next.

1. Resident Evil: Requiem stole the show

Capcom closed the show with Resident Evil: Requiem (27 February 2026), a franchise reboot returning to Raccoon City with chilling realism. First came whispers of a “30th-anniversary project,” then, boom: Requiem. Returning Raccoon City to its rotted roots, this 27 February 2026 release promises sweat-beaded character models and a terror so vivid you’ll feel it in your bones. That fake-out tease from Jun Takeuchi? Pure genius, and fans are still reeling.

Keep ReadingShow less
WPP CEO Mark Read to Exit as AI Reshapes Advertising Landscape

The challenges WPP faces extend beyond leadership changes

Getty Images

AI taking over advertising: Mark Read to step down as WPP chief

Mark Read, the chief executive of WPP, has announced he will step down later this year, as the advertising agency faces growing pressure from artificial intelligence and declining share prices. Once the largest advertising group globally, WPP is struggling to keep up with the fast-moving AI technologies that are reshaping the industry.

Read, who has been at WPP for more than 30 years and held the top job since 2018, will remain in the role until the end of 2025 while the company searches for his successor.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc