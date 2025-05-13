Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Marks and Spencer confirms customer data taken in cyber attack

The British retailer stopped accepting online orders on 25 April. Its share price has dropped 15 per cent since the Easter weekend, when issues with orders first appeared.

Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer continues to operate its 1,000 physical stores.

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 13, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

MARKS AND SPENCER (M&S) said on Tuesday that some personal customer data was taken during a cyber attack that has affected its online operations for more than three weeks.

The British retailer stopped accepting online orders on 25 April. Its share price has dropped 15 per cent since the Easter weekend, when issues with orders first appeared.

M&S continues to operate its 1,000 physical stores. The company is widely reported to have been hit by a ransomware attack, in which criminals gain access to systems, encrypt them, and demand payment for restoring access.

In a statement, M&S said some customer details had been compromised and blamed the “sophisticated nature” of the incident. It said affected customers would be informed.

"Importantly, the data does not include useable payment or card details, which we do not hold on our systems, and it does not include any account passwords," M&S said. "There is no evidence that this data has been shared."

The company said customers do not need to take any action. It added that it had taken steps to secure its systems and was working with cybersecurity experts, law enforcement, and government agencies to restore operations.

M&S has not disclosed the financial cost of the disruption. The impact continues to grow as it misses sales from new season ranges during the warmer May weather. About one-third of its clothing and home sales are made online.

Deutsche Bank analysts estimated earlier this month that the profit hit would be at least £30 million, with ongoing losses of about £15 million a week.

They added that cyber insurance would likely cover most of the losses, but noted that such coverage is typically limited in duration.

(With inputs from Reuters)

customer datacyber attackcyber insurancecybersecuritydata breachdeutsche bankm&smarks and spenceronline ordersransomwareretail disruptionuk retailer

Related News

Sheikh Hasina
Asia

Bangladesh Election Commission suspends Awami League’s registration

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani
Entertainment

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani reunite for a new slice-of-life film after 3 Idiots and PK

Biddu wins Lifetime Achievement Award, Sandhya Suri wins Flame Award
Entertainment

Biddu wins Lifetime Achievement Award, Sandhya Suri wins Flame Award at UK Asian Film Festival 2025

UK unemployment
UK

UK unemployment rises to highest level since 2021

More For You

DJI Mavic 4 Pro

DJI continues to push the limits of consumer and prosumer drones

DJI

DJI Mavic 4 Pro launches with 360° rotating gimbal and 100MP camera for aerial creators

DJI has officially launched the Mavic 4 Pro, a feature-packed drone aimed at serious content creators, filmmakers, and drone enthusiasts. Combining major hardware upgrades with innovative new features, the Mavic 4 Pro introduces a 360-degree rotating gimbal, a 100-megapixel Hasselblad camera, and a 51-minute maximum flight time — the longest ever on a Mavic model.

With this launch, DJI continues to push the limits of consumer and prosumer drones, offering versatile image capture capabilities from virtually any angle. The new design and functionality position the Mavic 4 Pro as the company’s most advanced and flexible drone to date.

Keep ReadingShow less
IMF approves $2.4bn Pakistan bailout despite Indian opposition

Pakistan finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb speaks during an interview at the 2025 annual IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

IMF approves $2.4bn Pakistan bailout despite Indian opposition

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday (9) approved a loan programme review for Pakistan, unlocking around $1 billion (£790 million) in much-needed funds and greenlighting a new $1.4bn (£1.1bn) bailout despite India's objections.

Pakistan came to the brink of default in 2023, as a political crisis compounded an economic downturn and drove the nation's debt burden to terminal levels.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bill Gates Vows to Donate Bulk of His Fortune by 2045

Gates explained that his new approach to giving accelerates his previous plan

Getty

Bill Gates to give away most of his wealth by 2045

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has announced his intention to give away 99% of his wealth by 2045, pledging to accelerate his charitable giving through his foundation.

In a blog post published on Thursday, 8 May 2025, Gates, 69, shared his plan to use the next two decades to distribute most of his vast fortune. He intends to wind down the operations of his foundation by 2045, a decision that marks an acceleration of his previous philanthropic goals.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bank of England

The announcement from the Bank of England followed Donald Trump’s announcement of a trade agreement with Britain.

Reuters

Bank of England cuts interest rate to 4.25 per cent

THE BANK OF ENGLAND on Thursday cut its key interest rate by a quarter point to 4.25 per cent, citing concerns over slowing economic growth due to US tariffs.

This was the central bank’s fourth interest rate cut in nine months and had been widely expected by markets. The move comes in contrast to the US Federal Reserve, which decided on Wednesday to keep borrowing costs unchanged.

Keep ReadingShow less
Keir-Starmer-Getty

'Our India trade deal ... is good for British jobs. The criticism on the double taxation is incoherent nonsense,' Starmer said. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Starmer rejects claims of favouring Indian workers in trade deal

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer on Wednesday dismissed criticism that the government had sold out British workers by offering tax exemptions to some Indian workers as part of the new free trade agreement with India. He called the claims “incoherent nonsense”.

The trade deal, announced on Tuesday, includes tariff reductions on British imports to India and allows some short-term Indian workers to be exempt from paying into Britain’s social security system for up to three years. The exemption is part of the Double Contributions Convention (DCC) and also applies to British workers in India.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc