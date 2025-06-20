Record-breaking data breach exposes 16 billion credentials, raising global cybersecurity concerns

A massive new cybersecurity report has revealed what experts are calling the largest data breach in history, involving over 16 billion login credentials. The records, uncovered by researchers at Cybernews, appear to come from a variety of sources and have raised alarm bells across the tech and cybersecurity industries.

Unprecedented scale of exposure

The data is spread across 30 different datasets, with individual troves containing between tens of millions and more than 3.5 billion credentials each. In total, the exposed records add up to 16 billion, a staggering number that equates to more than two credentials for every person on Earth.

Most of these credentials appear to have been collected through infostealer malware and other illicit methods. These tools typically capture usernames, passwords, tokens, cookies, and other metadata from compromised systems, packaging the data in a uniform structure, typically a URL followed by login details and passwords.

Not old data, but fresh and dangerous

What makes this breach especially concerning is the recency of the data. Researchers confirm that the datasets are not simply recycled from old breaches, but largely consist of new logs collected in recent months. Many include access credentials to services such as Apple, Facebook, Google, GitHub, Zoom, and Telegram.

Although some of the login pages referenced in the data are from popular global platforms, cybersecurity researcher Bob Diachenko clarified there was no centralised data breach at these tech giants. Instead, credentials linked to their login portals were likely captured via infostealers installed on individual users’ devices.

Multiple datasets, unclear ownership

The 30 datasets uncovered differ significantly in size and origin. The largest, containing over 3.5 billion records, is suspected to be linked to Portuguese-speaking regions. Other datasets hint at Russian sources or specific platforms like Telegram. Many have generic names such as “logins” or “credentials”, providing little insight into their exact source.

Despite the vast quantity of data, the researchers have been unable to identify a single entity behind the breach. It remains unclear whether the datasets were compiled by security researchers monitoring for leaks or by cybercriminal groups aggregating stolen information for exploitation.

While the datasets were only briefly exposed — typically via unsecured Elasticsearch or cloud storage instances — this short window was enough for experts to confirm their contents and raise concerns.

A blueprint for cybercrime

Experts warn that this is not merely a leak, but “a blueprint for mass exploitation.” The exposed credentials, which include sensitive data such as tokens and cookies, could be used for a range of attacks: from account takeovers and identity theft to ransomware campaigns and targeted phishing.

This kind of large-scale credential exposure is particularly dangerous for organisations lacking robust cybersecurity measures, including multi-factor authentication (MFA). Without these defences, hackers could easily use stolen credentials to breach systems and escalate attacks internally.

How users and organisations can respond

With the source of the leak uncertain and the extent of the damage unclear, there are few direct actions individuals can take. However, cybersecurity experts strongly recommend several key practices:

Use a password manager to generate and store strong, unique passwords for each service.



Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) wherever possible.



Regularly review accounts for unauthorised activity.



Run regular malware scans to detect and remove infostealers.



Diachenko, who contributed to the Cybernews report, stressed that while the breach doesn’t indicate failures at platforms like Facebook or Google, it still poses a widespread risk. “Credentials we’ve seen in infostealer logs contained login URLs to Apple, Facebook, and Google login pages,” he noted.

This implies that while the platforms themselves may be secure, any user who has been compromised by infostealer malware could unknowingly provide cybercriminals access to those services.

A reminder of growing data breach risks

This record-setting exposure is just the latest in a growing trend of large-scale data breaches. The fact that datasets of this size continue to emerge, often unnoticed for months, highlights the evolving nature of cybersecurity threats.

As digital services become more embedded in daily life, the potential fallout from data breaches expands. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilant data hygiene, both for individual users and the organisations that serve them.