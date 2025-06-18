Celebrity chef Anne Burrell dies aged 55, remembered for fiery spirit and TV legacy

Skip to content
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 18, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran

Chef and television personality Anne Burrell, best known for her work on Food Network, has died at the age of 55. Her family confirmed her death in a statement on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, in Brooklyn, New York. No cause of death was given.

Burrell gained widespread recognition for her energetic television presence, signature blonde hair and bold culinary style. Over the years, she became a household name in American food media, with a career spanning restaurants, television, and publishing.

Rise to fame on Food Network

Anne Burrell first appeared on the Food Network as sous-chef to Mario Batali on Iron Chef America. Her charisma and assertive style quickly set her apart, leading to her own show Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, which debuted in 2008 and ran for nine seasons.

She remained a central figure on the network, co-hosting the long-running Worst Cooks in America and appearing on popular programmes including Chopped and Food Network Star. A Food Network spokesperson described her as “a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring.”

Early life and culinary education

Born Anne W. Burrell on 21 September 1969 in Cazenovia, upstate New York, she grew up inspired by Julia Child. She pursued formal culinary training at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners, later honing her skills in Italian kitchens.

Upon her return to the United States in 1998, she joined Felidia Ristorante in Manhattan, working under chef Lidia Bastianich. Her early restaurant experience also included time at Savoy in New York.

Business venture in Brooklyn

In 2017, Burrell partnered with Phil Casaceli to open Phil & Anne’s Good Time Lounge, a Brooklyn-based restaurant described by her as “funky, cool and homey.” Despite initial buzz, the restaurant closed in 2018, less than a year after opening.

Standing out from Mario Batali’s shadow

Burrell’s early fame was closely associated with Mario Batali, but she made concerted efforts to establish herself independently, especially after Batali faced serious allegations of sexual misconduct in 2017. Though several investigations were later closed due to insufficient evidence, the controversy affected many of his associates.

Chef Claudette Zepeda, who competed with Burrell on the 2025 Food Network show House of Knives, said Burrell had several “phoenix moments” in her career. “Coming out as her own human being and autonomous competitor was a huge moment,” Zepeda noted. “People just assumed complacency. She had to carve her own path, and that wasn’t easy.”

Fiercely competitive and admired

Fellow chef and television personality Scott Conant, who worked with Burrell on Worst Cooks in America, recalled her intense competitive streak. “She was the most competitive person ever,” he said. “I beat her once in a special episode, and she didn’t talk to me for three months.”

Despite her fierce attitude, Burrell was respected for her commitment and passion. “She was unapologetic and defined herself and told her story through food,” Conant added.

Cookbooks and culinary legacy

Burrell authored two best-selling cookbooks: Cook Like a Rock Star: 125 Recipes, Lessons, and Culinary Secrets and Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire & Empower. Both were co-written with food stylist and author Suzanne Lenzer, who praised Burrell’s distinctive voice and strong opinions.

“She hated pepper,” Lenzer said. “She thought it was a spice like horseradish, why put it on everything?” Still, Burrell made an exception for traditional dishes like pasta carbonara, where pepper is essential.

Personal life and survivors

Anne Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, a marketing executive she married in 2021, her mother Marlene Burrell, younger sister Jane Burrell-Uzcategui, and her stepson Javier Claxton.

Though the cause of her death has not been disclosed, her impact on American food culture is widely recognised. From restaurant kitchens to primetime television, Anne Burrell’s bold personality and culinary skill made her one of the most influential chefs of her generation.

