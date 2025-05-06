Met Gala 2025: The mums-to-be who owned the night

Debut alert. Bollywood royalty has arrived.

Shah Rukh Khan finally graced the Met Gala steps in a black Sabyasachi suit, adding a dramatic flair with gold detailing Getty Images



After decades of ruling hearts, Shah Rukh finally made his Met Gala debut and did it like only he could. Draped in a black Sabyasachi suit gilded with gold detailing, he added theatrical flair with a cane, a dramatic "K" pendant, and signature tousled hair. Leather boots and dark sunglasses amped up the whole noir dandy energy, making him the first Indian male actor to hit the Met steps in unforgettable style.





2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas



A veteran at this point, but never boring.

Priyanka in her custom Balmain polka-dot suit dress, Bulgari necklace, and Nick Jonas beside her Getty Images





For her fifth Met Gala appearance, Priyanka played with retro power-dressing in a custom polka-dot suit dress by Balmain. But it was the necklace, a Bulgari 241.06-carat emerald masterpiece that screamed wealth and royalty. With Nick Jonas by her side in coordinated Valentino, the couple carried inherited glamour effortlessly with a twist of maximalism.





3. Diljit Dosanjh



A Punjabi powerhouse with a message.

Diljit in his custom Prabal Gurung sherwani and turban, Getty Images





Diljit’s debut was beyond fashionable, it was deeply personal. Clad in a custom sherwani and jewelled turban by Prabal Gurung, his outfit honoured Sikh identity with a lion-headed kirpan and traditional tehmat. His viral limo ride with Shakira and cheerful "Hi India!" to fans sealed his status as the night’s most loved show-stealer.





4. Kiara Advani



Mother is mothering.

Kiara in her black and gold Gaurav Gupta gown, showcasing her baby bump Getty Images





Pregnancy? More like pregnancy glam. Kiara’s Gaurav Gupta gown in black and gold with a heart-shaped breastplate was a tribute to motherhood and power. Comparisons to Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes look? Flattering, but Kiara made it her own with that gown that wrapped around her baby bump like a goddess’s armour.





5. Isha Ambani



Couture that told a story.

Isha Ambani in her Anamika Khanna Benarasi train and vintage Cartier jewels Getty Images





Draped in a handwoven Benarasi train by Anamika Khanna and adorned with vintage Cartier jewels once owned by the Maharaja of Nawanagar, Isha’s look was a moving exhibition of legacy. Western silhouettes met Indian storytelling in a way that felt both opulent and honest. More like a museum-worthy moment with a pulse.





6. Manish Malhotra



Designer on the carpet, not just behind it.

Manish Malhotra in his black sherwani cape with intricate designs Getty Images





He usually dresses stars, but this time, he was the star. A black sherwani cape so intricate it probably took 100 artisans and 200 cups of chai. The man is Indian couture. It was an iconic mix of Indian culture and the elegance of British tailoring, echoing his long-standing goal to make Indian fashion global.





7. Mona Patel



Because one robotic dog is never too much.

Mona in her Thom Browne avant-garde look for the Met Gala 2025 Getty Images



The businesswoman and fashion risk-taker followed up last year’s butterfly explosion with a Thom Browne masterpiece, complete with a robotic dog named Vector on a diamond leash. The surrealism didn’t stop there, the ensemble danced the line between wearable art and dystopian dreamscape, making Mona the night's most unforgettable force once again.





8. Sabyasachi Mukherjee



The man behind the magic.

Sabyasachi in his ivory quilted overcoat and velvet cap Getty Images





Ivory overcoat, velvet cap, jewelled plume, Subtle? Maybe. Iconic? Absolutely. The man who dressed SRK also made sure his own look whispered, "Yes, I’m that good." Dressed in an ivory quilted overcoat, velvet cap, and a jewelled plume, all from his own label he channelled vintage Calcutta royalty with a whisper of rebellion. His presence next to Shah Rukh Khan also made it a moment of fashion karma fulfilled.





9. Natasha Poonawalla



Sculptural, surreal, and soaked in meaning.

Natasha in her Manish Malhotra corset with Parsi Gara embroidery and lace cravat Getty Images





Known for her daring Met Gala choices, Natasha returned with a Manish Malhotra corset embellished in Parsi Gara embroidery. Paired with a sculptural lace cravat, the look fused the sacred with the space-age. A celebration of her roots reimagined through a futuristic lens, she reminded everyone that Indian fashion can be both heirloom and avant-garde.





10. Mindy Kaling



The comedy icon turned couture queen.

Mindy Kaling in her molten gold Gaurav Gupta gown Getty Images





Making her Met Gala debut in true scene-stealing style, Mindy wore a custom Gaurav Gupta gown that shimmered like molten gold, sculpted to perfection with a dramatic train. Her look was elevated with retro waves, a bold red lip, and chandelier earrings that caught every flash. Effortlessly blending glamour with personality, she brought the spirit of Bollywood sparkle and Hollywood confidence to fashion’s biggest night and made it entirely her own.

The Met wasn't ready, but India was!

This year’s Met wasn’t just about outfits for these celebrities, it was about identity. From SRK’s kingly debut to Diljit’s cultural flex, from Kiara’s maternal glow to Mona’s robot-dog rebellion, India rewrote the rules this time. The world watched, jaws dropped, and one thing became clear: when it comes to fashion with soul, they absolutely owned it.