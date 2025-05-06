Skip to content
Met Gala 2025: The mums-to-be who owned the night

From sculpted breastplates to sharp suiting, these red carpet looks redefined maternity wear with bold, theme-perfect precision.

Met Gala 2025: The mums-to-be

Met Gala 2025's radiant moms-to-be: Rihanna, Karlie Kloss, Kiara Advani, and Zinzi Coogler redefine maternity glam on fashion's biggest night

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai May 06, 2025
The Met Gala has always celebrated bold fashion statements, but 2025 belonged to the mums-to-be. As "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" took centre stage, these women did something revolutionary; they made pregnancy the ultimate power move.

No hiding, no apologies, just unapologetic glamour that turned baby bumps into high fashion. From Rihanna's show-stopping reveal to a Bollywood star's golden debut, these women owned the red-carpet. Because why choose between making history and making life when you can do both?

Here’s how the bump brigade rewrote the rules:

1. Rihanna: The queen of surprise entrances


 Look:Custom Marc Jacobs ensemble. Barathea wool Spencer jacket, pinstriped bustle skirt, wool bustier bodysuit, polka-dot tie, and a colossal Stephen Jones fedora.

Only Rihanna can casually drop a pregnancy announcement at fashion’s biggest night and leave the world gasping in her wake. Making a characteristically late entrance, she turned the carpet into a catwalk-meets-motherhood moment. Her power suit flipped the script, bringing sensuality, strength, and signature Rihanna swagger. With A$AP Rocky by her side, it was a mic drop moment.

RihannaRihanna- Third time's the charm and she made sure we all knew itGetty Images



2. Karlie Kloss: Sculptural sophistication


Look: A jet-black Luar dress with a crisp structured collar and accordion-pleated skirt.

Graceful and grounded, Karlie showed how clean lines can elevate a baby bump into an architectural feature. Expecting her third child, she exuded calm command, choosing a look that whispered elegance rather than shouted spectacle. In a sea of experimental silhouettes, Karlie’s understated tailoring stood tall, proving once again that confidence makes the best contour.

Karlie KlossKarlie Kloss - Black white and bump perfection in one flawless packageGetty Images



3. Kiara Advani: Bollywood’s maternity muse


Look: A sweeping off-shoulder black gown, pristine white train, and a sculptural gold breastplate wrapping her bump.

Making her Met Gala debut, Kiara brought her signature Bollywood dazzle wrapped in a warrior goddess aesthetic. The gold breastplate cradling her belly was more than fashion, and the umbilical cord detailing was just the cherry on top like a cute celebration of strength, femininity, and new beginnings. It was a look that said: I’m carrying life, and I came to slay.

Kiara AdvaniKiara Advani - Golden goddess meets Met Gala debut with Bollywood brillianceGetty Images


4. Zinzi Coogler: Tailored elegance, effortlessly done


Look: A sleek black bodycon dress from Fear of God paired with an oversized structured blazer.

Let’s be honest: Zinzi didn’t come to play, right? She came to teach a masterclass in clean, contemporary maternity style. The fitted dress hugged her bump with quiet confidence, while the oversized blazer nodded to traditional menswear with a modern twist. It was chic, unfussy, and powerful, just like the woman wearing it.

Zinzi CooglerZinzi Coogler- Oversized blazer bump on display rewriting maternity suiting rulesGetty Images


Verdict? Bumps are the best accessory

Let’s be clear: these women took the Met’s theme and cracked it wide open, stitching maternity into the fabric of high style with unshakeable confidence. No coy draping, no apologies, just the raw, radiant power of creation on full display. The message? Pregnancy isn’t a footnote to fashion. It’s the fiercest statement you’ll ever make.

So let the archives show: on this night, the red carpet didn’t just celebrate Black style. It bowed to the women who proved creation itself is the ultimate design.

baby bumpscontemporary maternity stylekarlie klosskiara advanipregnancyred carpetred carpet celebrationrihanna surprise entrancezinzi cooglermet gala 2025

