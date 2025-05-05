Will Mona Patel steal the spotlight again at Met Gala 2025 after her iconic butterfly moment?

Mona Patel didn’t just attend the Met Gala in 2024; she owned it. Clad in a butterfly-inspired dress that fluttered with every step, she captured the attention of fashion watchers across the globe. With just hours before this year’s Met Gala, all eyes are back on Patel, wondering if she’ll return to the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Born in Vadodara, Gujarat, Mona moved to the U.S. at 22, studying at Rutgers University before later earning degrees from top-tier institutions like MIT and Harvard Business School. She now lives in Dallas, Texas, where she’s built a business empire spanning healthcare, tech, and real estate. Her companies, including radXai and CareFirst Imaging, are collectively worth over £80 million (₹800 crore).





But Mona’s influence goes beyond boardrooms. She founded Couture For Cause, a non-profit that auctions luxury fashion pieces to fund education and healthcare for girls worldwide. Over 4,000 lives have been touched by her efforts so far.

Her Met Gala debut in 2024 was anything but ordinary. Styled by celebrity stylist Law Roach, Patel wore a custom Iris van Herpen gown that turned heads. The design featured mechanical butterflies crafted in collaboration with artist Casey Curran, with motion-triggered wings that moved as she walked. Patel even had a hand in designing these details herself, presenting her vision on the global stage.

The look perfectly matched the Gala’s theme, The Garden of Time, and placed her among the best-dressed guests of the night. Her appearance was so impactful that she now proudly calls herself the “Mystery Guest #MET2024” on Instagram.

Mona Patel attends the Red Carpet of the closing ceremony at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival Getty Images





And yes, she’s set to return in 2025. A recent Instagram story confirmed her invitation, captioned simply: “Can’t wait.”

This year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, promises a whole new level of creative expression. While Mona’s outfit remains under wraps, given her meticulous approach, it’s safe to expect another head-turning look.





From Gujarat to the Met Gala, Mona Patel’s journey is about ambition, impact, and making moments count. Whether she’s building companies or crafting couture statements, she’s not here to blend in. She’s here to leave a mark.