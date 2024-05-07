  • Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Who is Mona Patel who created sensation with her Met Gala debut?

Born and raised in Gujarat’s Vadodara, Patel is a fashion entrepreneur who moved to the US to set up her business.

Mona Patel (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Met Gala, an annual extravaganza that brings together the crème de la crème of the fashion and entertainment worlds, once again descended upon New York City with unparalleled glamour and grandeur. Hosted by the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala 2024 was a celebration of creativity, innovation, and cultural expression, as luminaries from across the globe converged to showcase their most daring and dazzling ensembles on the iconic red carpet.

Among the constellation of stars gracing the red carpet at the Met Gala 2024, one name shone particularly bright – Mona Patel, the US-based Indian fashion entrepreneur and philanthropist.

 

Patel was the talk of the town after making a stunning debut at the 2024 Met Gala with her ‘mechanical butterflies’ dress styled by Law Roach.

“I wanted my debut look to be something that celebrates my heritage and also combines my love couture, and when I heard of the theme, Iris Van Herpen seemed like the obvious choice,” Patel had told Vogue India.

Born and raised in Gujarat’s Vadodara, Patel is a fashion entrepreneur who moved to the US to set up her business. Her fascination with fashion ignited at a young age, inspired by the vibrant colours and intricate textiles of her homeland.

“I was eager to experience life outside India and create the life I always dreamed of, in the land of the free and the home of the brave,” Patel wrote on her website. “I packed three large suitcases with most of my priceless possessions and moved from India to Dallas, Texas.”

Patel, who is one of the Forbes 1000 honorees, also went to prestigious schools like Harvard Business School in 2022 and attended Stanford University’s executive programme in 2020.

In 2006, she founded eight companies and ventured into diverse sectors like healthcare, tech, and real estate industries. Her empire is now valued at over $100 million according to her website, Haute Mona.

Beyond her creative prowess, Patel’s philanthropic endeavors have also left an indelible mark on the world. With a deep sense of social responsibility, she has used her platform to support various charitable causes.

Crediting her success to her parents, she wrote, “It’s no secret that my parents had a huge impact on the person I am today. I often credit my father for my entrepreneurial drive and my mother for being my ‘North Star’. Together, they set me on a path to explore a future without limits, and empowered me to travel beyond the boundaries of my comfort zone.”

