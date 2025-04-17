Is Rihanna hinting at a wedding with A$AP Rocky in her new Savage X Fenty bridal campaign?

Rihanna has once again got everyone talking. No, it's not about a new song or red-carpet look. It’s wedding bells, or at least something that looks a lot like them. On Tuesday, she dropped a fresh bridal-themed collection from her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.

In a pink lace set with a mini veil and thigh-highs, Rihanna posed next to a towering wedding cake… then kicked it over. That playful chaos and the whole vibe left fans guessing: is this just marketing, or is she hinting at her own walk down the aisle with longtime partner A$AP Rocky?

Your browser does not support the video tag. Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty shoot hints at more than just fashion Credit/ Instagram/badgalriri





The launch arrived just hours after Rocky appeared on the cover of Vogue, calling Rihanna his “past, future, internal, external, infinite” love. Their chemistry isn’t new. From their flirty 2012 MTV performance to starting a family together, they now have two young sons, and their journey has been anything but quiet and private.

The rumours of a secret engagement (or marriage) aren’t new either. Fans remember Rocky’s 2022 music video “D.M.B.,” where his grill asked, “Marry me?” and hers answered, “I do.” They’ve continued dropping subtle clues ever since, from Rihanna’s dramatic white cape at the 2023 Met Gala to cryptic captions like “Here comes the bride.”

Rihanna strikes a bold bridal pose in Savage X Fenty’s new collection Instagram/badgalriri





But even if there's no wedding date circled yet, Rihanna knows how to use that speculation. Her latest bridal collection, made up of 43 pieces including veils, bustiers, lacy gloves, and robes, is clearly aimed at modern brides and those just in the mood to feel like one.

“It’s not about tradition,” said Vanessa Wallace, Savage X Fenty’s marketing head. “It’s about self-expression; bold, playful, and a bit rebellious.” Bridal stylist Barbara Letizia agrees: more clients now want looks that go beyond the ceremony. “They want to feel bridal all weekend, from rehearsal dinners to post-wedding brunches.”

Rihanna’s playful cake-smash in bridal lingerie fuels fan theories about a secret ceremony with A$AP Rocky Instagram/badgalriri





And Rihanna, ever the queen of mystery, isn’t confirming anything. She rarely speaks on her private life, preferring to let fashion and visuals do the talking. Whether this was a clever brand move or a soft announcement, fans are eating it up.

Either way, she’s flipped the script yet again on what it means to be a bride!