Rihanna flaunts baby bump in a striking black dress on Cannes date night with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna recently stepped out in Cannes, France, confidently showing off her baby bump during a date night with partner A$AP Rocky. The singer wore a daring black dress with a high slit and bold cutouts that highlighted her growing belly. Her outfit was simple yet elegant: a one-shoulder gown paired with black heels and a small purse. Rocky complemented her look, dressed in a dark trench coat and grey trousers.

This appearance came just days after Rihanna’s big pregnancy reveal at the 2025 Met Gala in New York City, where she stunned attendees by proudly displaying her bump. At the gala, she arrived wearing a stylish grey skirt set earlier in the day and later changed into a chic cropped suit with a pinstripe skirt and a dramatic hat. She finished the night at the afterparty in an all-black ensemble that also showed off her bump.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna share a sweet moment under an umbrella at the Cannes film festival Getty Images





Rihanna and Rocky have been in Cannes for the film festival, supporting the premiere of Rocky’s new movie, Highest 2 Lowest. Despite rainy weather, the couple posed under an umbrella on the red carpet, with Rocky affectionately cradling Rihanna’s belly. For the premiere, Rihanna chose a flowing electric-blue halter dress with cut-outs that complemented her maternity glow. The look was finished with delicate jewellery and a matching clutch.

The couple is already parents to two sons, RZA, 3, and Riot, 1. Although Rihanna hasn’t revealed the gender of their third child, fans are speculating she might be expecting twins. Rocky recently hinted on Late Night with Seth Meyers that their new baby’s name will follow their tradition of starting with the letter “R.”

Rihanna’s chic maternity fashion continues to impress from Met Gala to Cannes events Getty Images





Rocky also spoke openly about sharing their pregnancy news, expressing relief and happiness after keeping it private for so long. Their appearance at Cannes marks Rihanna’s first red carpet there since 2017.

With the upcoming release of Highest 2 Lowest this August, where Rocky stars alongside Denzel Washington, the couple is balancing their personal joy with professional milestones.