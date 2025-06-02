Rihanna beats DJ Snake and Avicii as ‘Friend of Mine’ debuts at No. 1 on Billboard dance chart

Rihanna is back in the mix, and this time she’s leading the pack with her latest single, ‘Friend of Mine’. The track has debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance Digital Song Sales chart, making it the most purchased dance song in the U.S. this week. It’s her third time topping this specific chart and her 11th overall entry, ten of which have landed in the top 10.
‘Friend of Mine’ enters the scene with real momentum, pushing past heavyweights like DJ Snake, Kesha, and a posthumous release by Avicii. His track, ‘Let’s Ride Away’, featuring Elle King, still made waves but couldn’t knock Rihanna from the top spot.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
This isn’t just another win on a familiar chart. Rihanna has also broken new ground, appearing for the first time on Billboard’s recently launched Hot Dance/Electronic Pop Songs chart. ‘Friend of Mine’ opens at No. 3 there, standing out as the only new song to make that chart this week. It trails behind Lady Gaga’s long-standing hit ‘Abracadabra’ and Tate McRae’s ‘Revolving Door’.
Despite not cracking the Hot 100 just yet, ‘Friend of Mine’ lands at No. 1 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 list, just one step away. It also enters Billboard’s Dance Streaming Songs chart at No. 6 and is already climbing radio playlists across various formats.
Rihanna’s last No. 1 on the Dance Digital Song Sales chart was back in 2016 with ‘This Is What You Came For’, her collaboration with Calvin Harris. Her first was ‘Where Have You Been’ in 2012. Other big hits like ‘We Found Love’ and ‘Who’s That Chick?’ came close, peaking at No. 2.
‘Friend of Mine’, created for the upcoming The Smurfs movie, seems to have sparked Rihanna’s presence back in dance-pop. While fans still wait for a full-length album, this single proves she hasn’t lost her grip on what makes a dance track resonate.
Rihanna dominates dance charts again as fans await her full album comebackGetty Images
With strong digital sales, streaming traction, and airplay gains, Rihanna’s comeback track is like a signal that her return to music is just getting started.