Nick Jonas opens up about his diabetes journey and how it shaped his life

Nick Jonas is no stranger to challenges. At just 13, he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, a moment he describes as feeling like his dreams were slipping away. But today, as a successful singer, actor, and now a Broadway star, he’s proving that the condition doesn’t define him.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Nick shared AI-generated images tracing his journey from a young boy in a hospital bed to performing on stage with his brothers and now thriving in his career. Alongside the post, he wrote about the struggles of his diagnosis and how far he’s come. “Back then, it felt like a door was closing on everything I wanted to do,” he admitted. “But now, standing where I am, I wish I could tell my younger self that things would turn out better than I ever imagined.”





A key part of his journey has been the Dexcom G7, a glucose monitoring device that lets him track his blood sugar levels in real time via his phone or Apple Watch. He credits the tech for giving him the freedom to perform, travel, and live without constant worry. “It’s changed how I handle diabetes,” he said. “I can share my stats with my family and team, so they’re always in the loop.”

His wife, Priyanka Chopra, quickly showed her support, dropping a heart-eyed emoji in the comments. The couple has always been open about managing his health together. In a past interview, Nick revealed that Priyanka is fully trained to handle emergencies if his blood sugar drops. They’ve even started educating their daughter, Malti, about why Daddy sometimes needs a quick break to recover.

With the support of his family and modern tech, Nick Jonas is living life beyond his Type 1 diabetes diagnosis Getty Images





“There were moments when Malti needed me, but I had to pause because my sugar levels were low,” Nick shared. “Priyanka and I decided to explain it to her in a simple way, normalising these conversations early on feels right.”

Fans flooded his post with love, applauding his resilience. One wrote, "Your younger self would be so proud," while another called him an inspiration.

From a scared teenager to a confident performer and dad, Nick’s story is a lesson that setbacks don’t have to hold you back. With the right tools and support, he’s proof that diabetes doesn’t get the final say.