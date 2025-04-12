Nick Jonas says it's 'scary' to imagine daughter Malti in showbiz after what he and Priyanka faced

Nick Jonas is no stranger to fame. From performing on Broadway as a child to becoming one-third of the Jonas Brothers, he’s spent most of his life under the spotlight. His wife, Priyanka Chopra, entered the world of glamour as a teenager, winning Miss World at 18 before making it big in Bollywood and then Hollywood. So, it’s only natural that people are curious whether their daughter, Malti Marie, might follow in their footsteps.
During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nick opened up about the possibility. When asked whether he’d be okay with his daughter getting into the entertainment industry at a young age, he paused before saying it’s a decision she’ll have to make herself. While three-year-old Malti already enjoys singing, Nick admitted that the idea of her stepping into such a demanding field so early is unsettling.
“We talk about it often,” he said. “She’s little and already loves music. But thinking of what Priyanka and I went through in our careers, it’s not always easy. There’s a lot to deal with behind the scenes. It’s beautiful, but also hard.”
Nick made it clear that as parents, they want to protect her while also giving her space to choose her own path. “You want to keep your kids safe, but you also don’t want to hold them back,” he added.
Nick and Priyanka enjoy a quiet family momentInstagram/PriyankaChopra
Interestingly, Nick also shared that while Malti might be drawn to music, she’s shown zero interest in football. “We took her to a practice once, but she wasn’t into it at all,” he laughed. “But she sings a lot. Like, a lot.”
Talking about his own childhood, Nick said he’s thankful his parents allowed him to take chances, even when it made them nervous. That balance of support and caution is something he hopes to carry forward with Malti.
Lately, the Jonas-Chopra family has been spending time together in New York, away from the usual chaos of international schedules. “It’s been nice, just being in one place. She loves the city,” Nick shared. Malti has even been joining him on visits to the theatre as he preps for his Broadway role in The Last Five Years.
While it’s too early to say where Malti’s future lies, her parents are ready to let her make her choices, even if it scares them.