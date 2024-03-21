  • Thursday, March 21, 2024
Priyanka Chopra shares pictures from Ram temple visit

“Jai Siya Ram. Blessings for the little one and the family,” she captioned her post on Instagram.

(Photo credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya with her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, says she went to the shrine to seek blessings for their daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

Two-year-old Malti accompanied her parents Priyanka, 41, and Nick, 31, on Wednesday to the temple along with the actress’ mother, Madhu Chopra, and their security detail.

Later, Priyanka shares a series of photographs and a video from the visit on her official Instagram page.

“Jai Siya Ram. Blessings for the little one and the family,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka arrived in India last week with Malti for a store launch, with Nick joining them later.

On Tuesday, Priyanka attended the Prime Video Presents event in Mumbai where she showcased her upcoming production venture Women of My Billion.

